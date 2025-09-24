Mathew Barzal’s Health Could Make or Break the Islanders’ Season

For the New York Islanders, everything runs through Mathew Barzal. The electric playmaker has been the face of the franchise for years, the player capable of changing the tempo of a game with a single shift. But in 2024–25, Islanders fans got a glimpse of life without him, and it wasn’t pretty.

Related: Are the New York Islanders Built for Playoff Hockey?

Barzal was limited to just 30 games due to injury last season, a blow that left a noticeable hole in the Isles’ lineup. Without him, the team struggled to generate consistent offense, their transition game slowed, and their power play lost its creativity. Injuries made it hard for Barzal to continue his season as he suffered an upper-body injury on Oct. 30 vs the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was able to make his way back to action in December, but after only playing 20 games, where he tallied 15 points, he blocked a shot against the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime on Feb. 1, which would end his season.

Heading into 2025–26, his health isn’t just important; it’s the biggest X-factor in whether the Islanders can compete for a playoff spot. In 30 games last season, Barzal put up 20 points with six goals and 14 assists with a plus-10.

The Engine of the Offense

When Barzal is in the lineup, the Islanders’ offense flows. His skating ability opens up the ice, forcing defenders to back off and creating room for linemates Anders Lee and Bo Horvat. He is one of the league’s best zone entry players, and that skill is essential for a team that thrives on possession and controlling the pace of play.

Why His Health Matters More Than Ever

The Islanders are still a defense-first team, but the NHL is faster and higher scoring than ever. To win consistently, you need game-breakers, and Barzal is the closest thing the Isles have to one.

Mat Barzal, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When he’s out, the ripple effect is massive. Opponents can focus more on shutting down Horvat and Lee. The top power-play unit loses its primary distributor. The transition game suffers, forcing New York into more dump-and-chase hockey, which plays right into opponents’ hands.

With Barzal healthy, the Islanders don’t just get more goals; they get their identity back. Their ability to counterattack off turnovers, stretch the ice, and generate clean zone entries transforms them from a grind-it-out team into one that can strike quickly and change a game’s momentum.

Building Chemistry With Lee and Palmieri

Another reason Barzal’s health is so critical is his growing partnership with Bo Horvat and Anders Lee. This top line will likely need to drive the bulk of the Islanders’ offense, as scoring depth has been a persistent issue for the team. A full, healthy season from Barzal could unlock this trio’s full potential, boosting goal production and giving New York the offensive spark it desperately needs.

Last season’s injuries robbed them of valuable time to build chemistry, but in the games they did share the ice, there were glimpses of what they could become: quick-strike plays off the rush, creative give-and-go setups, and long stretches of sustained offensive pressure. With a full season together, Barzal, Horvat, and Lee have the potential to be one of the more dangerous top lines in the Eastern Conference, the kind of line that can carry a team through the grind of an 82-game season and into playoff contention.

The Bottom Line

For the Islanders, staying healthy is always important, but for Barzal, it might be the single biggest factor in determining the team’s ceiling in 2025–26. If he can play a full season, the Isles will have the dynamic playmaker they need to keep pace with the league’s top teams and push for the playoffs.

The Islanders have the goaltending, the defensive structure, and the grit to win tight games. But they need Barzal to tie it all together, to be the catalyst that sparks their offense and makes them dangerous in every situation.

The message is simple: if Barzal stays healthy, the Islanders are a different team, one capable of not just making the playoffs but making noise when they get there.