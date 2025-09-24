Devils Rout Islanders 6-2 for First Preseason Victory

On Tuesday evening, the New Jersey Devils gave fans a close look at what their Opening Night roster would look like, as they faced the New York Islanders at the Prudential Center.

As expected given the Islanders rested most of their key guys, the Devils blew out the Islanders by a score of 6-2, outshooting them 39-14 in the process.

Related: New Jersey Devils Storylines to Follow at 2025 Training Camp

The Devils struck first and it was music to their fans’ ears: Jack Hughes to Dougie Hamilton on the power play. But moments later, the Islanders answered as Emil Heineman got a shot to squeak through Jacob Markstrom.

As was the plan, Markstrom (2/3 saves) departed after the first and was replaced by Georgi Romanov. The Devils then started an onslaught of goals.

Nico Hischier scored one on the power play off a feed from Jesper Bratt to restore the lead. Then Connor Brown and Dawson Mercer followed up with tallies of their own — both at even strength, making it 4-1.

Almost halfway into the third, Ethan Edwards added an insurance goal as he got one to sneak centimeters past Tristan Lennox. Then, the Devils got another power play and Evgenii Dadonov made it 6-1 by cleaning up a rebound.

Calum Ritchie added a 5-on-3 power play goal for the Islanders to make it 6-2. But the score stood there, as Romanov exited with the victory and 8/9 saves.

Both teams will face each other again in just a few days, as they head to UBS Arena on Friday night (7:00 PM EDT).