Seguin Scores in OT as Stars Down Wild 3-2

The Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night, by a score of 3-2 in overtime.

David Jiricek and Ben Gleason scored for the Wild. Cal Petersen made 34 saves.

Jason Robertson, Mikko Rantanen, and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 19 saves.

Game Recap

Both teams traded chances early, but it was the Wild who broke through first. At 9:35 of the first period, on the power play, Jiricek hammered a slap shot from the left point past Oettinger to give the Wild a 1-0 lead.

Rantanen tied the game 1-1 just 17 seconds in the third period with a wrist shot from the top right circle that beat Petersen inside the far post.

Three minutes later, Robertson banged home a loose puck at the side of the net to give the Stars their first lead of the night, and their first regulation lead of the preseason.

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin scores the game winning goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cal Petersen (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

That lead lasted a little longer than four minutes as Gleason tied the game at 7:39 on a shot from the high slot, right after an offensive zone faceoff.

For the second straight game, for both of these teams, the night needed extra time. Seguin took a perfect pass from Miro Heiskanen at the right side of the crease and slid the puck past the red line to give the Stars their second win of the preseason.

The Stars outshot the Wild 37-24, and went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Wild went 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

Up Next

The Stars and Wild will do it all over again on Thursday in Minnesota.