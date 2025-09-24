Flames Defeat Kraken 4-1

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, the Seattle Kraken traveled north to take on the Calgary Flames. After a split-squad game on Sunday, the Flames were back at Scotiabank Saddledome at full strength. This certainly benefited Calgary, as they defeated the Kraken 4-1.

Game Recap

Seven minutes into the first period, the home team scored first. Rory Kerins passed the puck down to Hunter Brzustewicz at the blue line. He took a shot, and Yegor Sharangovich was in front of the net to tip the puck in.

Calgary Flames center Yegor Sharangovich celebrates his goal with teammates against Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Before the Flames could celebrate too much, the Kraken tied the game. Eeli Tolvanen sent the puck around the boards for Mason Marchment. He spotted Mitchell Stephens in front of the net and passed the puck to him. Stephens spun himself around to get a handle on the puck, and with a backhand shot, he put Seattle on the board.

Not even two minutes into the second, Ryker Evans took a minor penalty for hooking Matvei Gridin. With less than a minute left on the power play, Kerins skated up to the net with Connor Zary. Kerins lost control of the puck, but it bounced back to his stick. He was not going to miss this opportunity again, and with a shot, Kerins gave the Flames the lead once more.

Just 39 seconds into the third period, Matt Coronato had the puck and passed it to Morgan Frost, who was behind the net. Coronato skated across the ice, and when he had an open chance, Frost passed the puck back to him. With a shot, the Flames extended their lead to two goals.

With three minutes remaining, the Kraken pulled Matt Murray from the net. 30 seconds later, Sam Morton capitalized on this, scoring an empty net goal. With this goal, the Flames won 4-1.

Next Up

Both teams will play again tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 24. The Kraken will travel to Edmonton and take on the Oilers at 6:00 PM PDT. The Flames will hit the road and take on the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM PDT.