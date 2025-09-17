New Jersey Devils Storylines to Follow at 2025 Training Camp

New Jersey Devils hockey is officially back, as the organization just released their Training Camp roster with veterans eligible to report to Newark today. On-ice work will begin tomorrow (Sep. 18), and the preseason will get underway on Sunday, Sep. 21.

Here is the official roster:

As with every camp, there will be a myriad of storylines to follow as the Opening Night roster starts to take its’ shape. Here are the most important ones:

Devils’ 2025 Training Camp Storylines

Omission of Luke Hughes – The Devils’ talented defenseman is still unsigned at the moment, which has caused major anxiety amongst the fanbase. As Pierre LeBrun said on Insider Trading, both sides are working hard on it as things are now trending towards a “long-term” contract. The Devils and their fans will hope it doesn’t drag out too long.

A Healthy Hughes and Bratt – The Devils’ two most skilled offensive forwards, Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, are both coming off shoulder surgery and seem good to go.

Top Forward Prospects Arrive – After considerable waiting, Devils fans will get their first glimpse of talented prospects Arseny Gritsyuk and Lenni Hameenaho. Gritsyuk (24 years old) will likely start in the NHL, while Hameenaho (20 years old) will probably need some seasoning with the Utica Comets (American Hockey League — AHL).

Key Free Agency Acquisitions Arrive – Devils fans will also get their first look at Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov…well, kind of. The duo had combined for 25 points in 35 games against the Devils previously, so Devils fans will be happy to have them on their side as they look to improve depth scoring.

Nemec and Casey Battle – With an injured Johnathan Kovacevic, Simon Nemec and Seamus Casey are the two most likely options to take his place on Opening Night. Right now, with his playoff success and defensive ability, it would appear Nemec has the upper hand.

Roster Dark Horses – The following names will look to prove themselves and have at least an outside shot at making the roster: Shane Lachance, Kevin Rooney, Angus Crookshank, Thomas Bordeleau, Nathan Legare, Brian Halonen, Mike Hardman, Dennis Cholowski, Calen Addison, Marc McLaughlin, Luke Glendening.

The 3C & 4C Question – Will the Devils roll with Dawson Mercer at 3C and Cody Glass at 4C? Will they shift Mercer to wing, making Glass the 3C and opening up 4C for someone else? In July, general manager Tom Fitzgerald spoke very highly of Juho Lammikko. He’s certainly an option for 4C if Glass is 3C.

First Look at Malek – Talented Devils’ goaltending prospect Jakub Malek is likely to start in the AHL, but Devils fans will get their first glimpse of him during preseason. He had a .910 save percentage in the Finnish Liiga last season.

Preseason Starts Soon

The Devils will face the New York Rangers, Sep. 21, at the Prudential Center. From there on, we will have constant talking points based on how certain players perform. This all means one thing: Hockey season is officially upon us.