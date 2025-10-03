2026 NHL Draft: Preseason Top 10 WHL Players

The Western Hockey League (WHL) kicked off the 2025-26 season recently, giving many fans the first look at the top names heading into the 2026 NHL Draft. Of course, many will be wondering what could have been after the departures of Gavin McKenna and Keaton Verhoeff, among others, to the NCAA. Now, instead of excitement for the future, there’s some uneasiness when looking at the best young talent in the league, as any of them could choose to leave for greener pastures next season, leaving their teams in the lurch.

However, early indications show that this group should be just fine. Not only are there still lots of talent around the WHL, but several up-and-coming players have come up from the United States. Already, five players selected at the 2025 Draft joined the WHL this season, showing that it’s still a premier destination for future NHLers despite the growing pressure from the NCAA.

A lot will change over the coming months leading up to the draft, but already, the top names are starting to distance themselves from their competition. Here are the top-10 prospects to watch in the WHL for the 2026 NHL Draft.

10. Markus Ruck, C, Medicine Hat Tigers

Twins Markus and Liam Ruck have been inseparable so far throughout their young hockey careers. Both played on the same minor hockey teams in Osoyoos, B.C., were drafted into the WHL by the Medicine Hat Tigers, and suited up for Team Canada at the 2024 U17 World Hockey Championship and the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Team Canada. “We love playing together,” Markus said in an interview with Hockey Canada in 2024. “We love our give-and-go-plays, our passes in between sticks and feet to create those two-on-one opportunities on the ice against the defenders, but [our] small community here gives us lots of ice time, and that support is always there.”

However, the 2026 Draft could see the Rucks split up, and it will likely be Markus waiting to see where he’ll end up. He’s still considered a great candidate to go in the top half of the draft after recording 29 points as a rookie last season, and his four assists led Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this season. He’s a hard worker and has a strong hockey sense, but is more limited offensively than his brother, which could separate them.

9. J.P. Hurlbert, RW, Kamloops Blazers

Although he wasn’t on many radars to begin the season, J.P. Hurlbert has rocketed out of the gate with the Kamloops Blazers. In his first preseason game, he scored a hat trick. Then, in his first regular-season game, he scored another hat trick. The rookie currently leads the WHL with six goals and nine points in three games, and while his 209-point pace is unlikely to continue, it’s an incredible start to what promises to be a very strong draft season.

Although Hurlbert is technically a rookie, the 17-year-old carries himself very differently from other first-year players, likely from his experience with the United States Development Program. “He just presents himself and portrays a lot of maturity,” said Blazers general manager and head coach Shaun Clouston. “He’s just really immersed himself in the team environment…He’s really driven, he wants to make a difference, wants to get better. It’s a long season, (and) real early, but I think there (were) lots of scouts in to watch him there on night No. 1, and he put on a pretty good show.” With the minds behind him that helped Logan Stankoven and Connor Zary become top prospects, Hurlbert could be in for a huge season.

8. Chase Harrington, LW, Spokane Chiefs

With an Oct. 30, 2007, birthday, Chase Harrington is one of the oldest first-time eligible prospects up for the 2026 Draft, and he’s used that experience advantage to develop his all-around game. Last season was his second full season in the WHL, and under the Spokane Chiefs’ new head coach Brad Lauer, Harrington scored 19 goals and 50 points, finishing sixth in scoring on the team, and adding another 14 points in 20 playoff games.

It was a strong performance from the sophomore, but what really stood out was his adaptability. Thanks to his 6-foot-0, 196-pound frame, well-developed skating, and good hockey sense, he earned his coach’s trust and was used in a variety of situations. Now, following the graduation of Berkly Catton and Andrew Cristall, Harrington is one of the Chiefs’ top forwards this season, playing top-line minutes alongside 2026 Draft prospects Mathis Preston and Brody Gillespie. So far, he’s scored two goals and three points in three games and is considered a potential late first-round pick.

7. Cooper Williams, C, Saskatoon Blades

At this time last season, Cooper Williams was a relatively unknown rookie with the Saskatoon Blades, but it didn’t take him long to change that opinion. In his first seven games, he already had 10 points, earning him a Rookie of the Week honour in October. He finished his first WHL season with 37 points in the 37 games after Christmas break, which not only made him a Rookie of the Year nominee, but also got him invited to Team Canada’s Hlilnka Gretzky Cup tryout, where he was easily one of the best performers at camp. Although he didn’t play much at the tournament, he scored first in the bronze medal game against Finland.

Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades (Steve Hiscock / Saskatoon Blades)

Right now, Williams is a fringe first-round pick thanks to his incredible intelligence. He can see the game two plays ahead and can then place himself exactly where he needs to be to create a scoring chance or shut down one from an opponent. That makes him a dangerous player at both ends of the ice, even though he’s not the fastest or strongest guy on the ice. He already has three assists to start the 2025-26 season, and if last season is any indication, he’s just getting warmed up.

6. Tobias Tomik, C, Vancouver Giants

Hurlbert wasn’t the only player to impress in the preseason with a hat trick. Over with the Vancouver Giants, rookie import Tobias Tomik scored three goals in his second game in North America, helping the Giants beat the Penticton Vees 4-3. It was exactly what the team was hoping to see from him after he led all U18 players in Slovakia’s top league last season with six goals and 40 games played, and they can thank a couple of their alumni for helping his transition go smoothly. In an interview with The Hockey News‘ Adam Kierszenblat, he thanked Sameul Honzek and Marco Stacha for giving him some advice, saying, “Honzo told me all the information that interested me, and I am grateful to him for it.”

Tomik already has a long list of accolades, including five games at last season’s World Junior Championship, and promises to be an early pick at the 2026 Draft. He’s a great skater who brings a high level of intensity to every shift, and although he’s made headlines with his impressive scoring touch, he’s much more comfortable as a playmaker. Although he has just one assist in three regular-season games so far, he’ll find his rhythm as he continues to adjust to the smaller ice surface and more physical game. He has the size and skill; now he just needs time.

5. Liam Ruck, RW, Medicine Hat Tigers

It’s easy to see the comparisons between the Ruck twins and the Sedin twins, who were selected by the Vancouver Canucks with the second and third picks at the 1999 NHL Draft. “They’re great role models,” said Liam about watching Daniel and Henrik Sedin while growing up in B.C. “Even to this day, we still watch their highlights sometimes, and it’s just really exciting to watch.”

The only problem is that, unlike the Canucks’ legends, Liam Ruck has a significant advantage over his brother when it comes to controlling the puck. Both are hard-working, in-your-face players who have strong defensive instincts, but Liam has had a much better offensive sense. As a rookie, he scored 25 goals and 41 points with the Tigers, put up two goals and three points at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and was one of Canada’s best wingers, and led the Tigers with six points in the preseason. With him and his brother now thrust into the spotlight in Medicine Hat following McKenna’s departure, Liam has a chance to be a top pick at the 2026 Draft.

4. Carson Carels, LD, Prince George Cougars

Anyone who talks about Carson Carels can’t help but see his incredible potential. According to TSN’s Craig Button, the NHL is already excited about the Prince George Cougars’ defenceman. “I had a conversation with an NHL general manager this week and we were discussing the rapid improvement of Carson Carels,” he said. “The general manager said to me: ‘Oh yes, he’s going to have an NHL career. For about 18 years.’ That’s how highly the NHL thinks of Carels.”

Carels is a highly intriguing package of skill, size, and smarts. Last season, he was the Cougars’ second-highest-scoring defenceman, putting up six goals and 29 assists as a rookie, showing off a very high level of intelligence in the way he processed the game around him. He was an easy selection to join Team Canada’s blue line at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he was tasked with playing a shutdown role, which he did excellently, thanks to his speed and awareness. He can truly do it all, making him one of the top defencemen heading into the 2026 Draft.

3. Ryan Lin, RD, Vancouver Giants

The second Giant on the list, Ryan Lin was already hailed as one of the top defencemen for the 2026 Draft when he was added to Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He was nominated for the WHL Rookie of the Year alongside Williams after recording 53 points in 60 games as a rookie. Only veteran Mazden Leslie outscored him on Vancouver’s blue line. Then, despite playing alongside Verhoeff and Landon DuPont, Lin was arguably the best Canadian defenceman at the Hlinka Gretzky, recording five points in five games en route to a bronze medal.

Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants (Rob Wilton / Vancouver Giants)

Despite being a smaller defenceman, Lin is engaged in all areas of the ice. He blends smooth skating with high-end intelligence, placing himself in the best spots to help his team. As Peter Baracchini wrote in his Way-Too-Early Top 32 for the 2026 Draft, “He wants to be involved as much as possible, getting puck touches, attacking defenders, creating chances and setting up plays for his teammates.” This season, he already has two goals and six points in three games to lead the Giants, and he was named the first WHLer to the Top Prospects’ roster, which will take place on Nov. 26, 2025, in Calgary. If he keeps this up, he’s a guaranteed top-10 pick in June.

2. Daxon Rudolph, RD, Prince Albert Raiders

There’s a lot to like about Daxon Rudolph. He’s a 6-foot-2, right-shot defender who put up 41 points as a rookie with the Prince Albert Raiders and was the third-highest scorer on the team with 12 points in 11 playoff games last season. He was a WHL Rookie of the Year candidate with Williams and Lin, but arguably had the best claim to the award outside of DuPont. It wasn’t a surprise when he was selected to Team Canada for the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, nor was it when he was named an alternate captain.

So far, Rudolph’s game is reminiscent of Carter Yakemchuk, who starred with the Calgary Hitmen before joining the Ottawa Senators this season. Both are big, right-shot defencemen with great offensive intuition, but Rudolph has shown better defensive abilities, playing a much more conservative game in his own end. But don’t let his patience fool you; just like Yakemchuk, he can activate when he needs to and drive the net just as well as any forward. With the Raiders in the running to take first place in the East Division, he’s ready to join Lin in the top 10 at the 2026 Draft.

1. Mathis Preston, C, Spokane Chiefs

Mathis Preston was always considered a top prospect for the 2026 Draft, but the Hlinka Gretzky Cup propelled him into first place. Not only did he lead the team with seven points in five games, but he also put up a hat trick against Switzerland and scored a goal to tie the game against the Americans. He was a high-energy, highly-engaged forward who didn’t take a single shift off and came up big exactly when his team needed him.

Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs (Larry Brunt / Spokane Chiefs)

Preston had a solid rookie season with the Spokane Chiefs, scoring 23 goals and putting up 45 points in 54 games, but he’s clearly on another level in 2025-26. In three games, he already has three goals and seven points, the third-highest total in the league right now. His speed and dynamism are his two biggest assets, giving him a similar toolkit to current Seattle Kraken prospect Catton. He can draw in attackers and then zip out of danger, all while keeping a tight hold of the puck. While all eyes will be on the NCAA this season, Preston has the talent to push for a top-five selection.

Honourable Mentions: Giogos Pantelas, RD, Brandon Wheat Kings; Noah Kosick, C, Swift Current Broncos; Joe Iginla, RW, Edmonton Oil Kings; Jiri Kamas, RD, Penticton Vees; Riley Boychuk, C, Prince Albert Raiders

Comparing the WHL’s 2026 Class to 2025

The 2025 WHL class was one of the best groups in recent memory. While there wasn’t a competitor for first overall – that was always going to be Matthew Schaefer – 33 players from the league were selected over the two-day event, including nine in the first round – the most of any development league.

This season appears to be more split. While four players look like good bets to be lottery picks, there’s a significant drop after that group, with the rest of the top 10 hoping to sneak in as a late first-round selection. The class isn’t as deep as previous years, and the NCAA is to blame for that drop. Had McKenna and Verhoeff stayed, the WHL would have remained a powerhouse at the draft. The rest of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is also feeling the pinch, but wasn’t hit quite as hard as the West. The WHL will bounce back in the future, but right now, it might be a down year for the league.

