Red Wings Kane & DeBrincat’s Multi-Point Night Blanks Blackhawks in 4-0 Win

It was Patrick Kane’s third time back in Chicago. That component, along with the Original Six matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings, made it an enticing Saturday Night matchup.

Unfortunately, Connor Bedard suffered an injury against the St. Louis Blues the night before (Dec. 12) and was unable to play against Detroit.

But both teams were coming off tough losses: the Blackhawks lost 3-2 to St. Louis, and the Red Wings lost 4-1 to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 11.

It was Detroit that got the rebound performance with a 4-0 win.

Game Recap

Detroit got off to a hot start as Alex DeBrincat scored to make it 1-0 past Hawks’ goalie Arvid Soderblom, 55 seconds into the game. Patrick Kane made it 2-0 for career goal number 498, after Connor Murphy turned the puck over in the neutral zone. For the Blackhawks, their penalty kill was big for them, going 2/2, after penalties from Colton Dach and Oliver Moore. Ilya Mikheyev even had a short-handed opportunity, but no dice. Shots were 10-8, Detroit.

Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There wasn’t a lot of action in the second period. But Emmitt Finnie made it 3-0, Detroit, after Axel Sandin-Pellikka shot the puck towards the front of the net that Finnie scored off of in front. Otherwise, the Blackhawks’ penalty kill was perfect again in the second, killing off an Andre Burakovsky tripping penalty. Detroit’s penalty kill also went a perfect 2/2, and they also had a short-handed look. Shots were 10-6, Detroit.

Related: Connor Bedard Injured, Blackhawks Recall Nick Lardis

The third period was a lot like the second period, with not much to report, but it was statistically the Blackhawks’ best period of the game, as they outshot Detroit 12-4. Rookie Nick Lardis, who made his NHL debut in the game, had a close call for Chicago, as he hit the post on a power-play opportunity. But it was Detroit that got on the board again. DeBrincat scored his second goal of the game on the empty net, as Detroit and goaltender John Gibson shut out the Blackhawks 4-0.

Kane and DeBrincat led the way for Detroit, as Kane had two points and DeBrincat had three points.

What’s Next?

The Blackhawks will embark on a three-game Canadian road trip to Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa starting on Dec. 16. Meanwhile, the Red Wings will head back home for a back-to-back with the New York Islanders and the Utah Mammoth, beginning on Dec. 16.