Marchand’s 3-Point Night Send Panthers Past Stars 4-0

The Florida Panthers (16-13-2) shut out the Dallas Stars (21-7-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday night en route to a 4-0 win.

Anton Lundell, Sam Bennett, and Brad Marchand scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 15 saves.

Jake Oettinger made 19 saves for the Stars.

Game Recap

After a scoreless opening period, Lundell put the Panthers on the board just 19 seconds into the middle frame. Lundell weaved through the defense and tucked the puck inside the post after pulling Oettinger out of the crease with a backhand deke.

Bennett doubled the Panthers’ lead on a Verhaeghe rebound that deflected off of Bennett, to his stick, and into the back of the net.

Dec 13, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates between Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) and goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In the dying seconds of the period, Marchand scored a power-play goal with a one-timer from the right faceoff circle.

The Stars were applying extensive pressure with Oettinger on the bench in the final minutes of the game, but it was Marchand who eventually sank an empty-netter to seal the 4-0 victory.

The Panthers outshot the Stars 23-15 and went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Stars went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Up Next

Both teams are back in action on Monday night. The Panthers are in Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning, while the Stars host the Los Angeles Kings.