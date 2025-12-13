Wild’s Eriksson Ek Scores to Secure Win Over Senators 3-2

The Minnesota Wild hosted the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 13, in the first half of a home back-to-back. This was the day after the Wild made big waves the night before with a blockbuster trade that sent Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Öhgren, and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Quinn Hughes.

Related: Wild Give a Lot to Gain a Lot in Trade For Quinn Hughes

There were a few different faces in the lineup due to both injuries and the trade. The Wild were missing Marcus Foligno, Vinnie Hinostroza, Mats Zuccarello, Jake Middleton, plus they added Jonas Brodin as well, who was initially a game-time decision but did not play. Add the three players gone in the trade, and the Wild had some holes to fill. The Senators were without Lars Eller, Shane Pinto, and Thomas Chabot due to injuries.

The goaltending battle was between Jesper Wallstedt for the Wild and Leevi Meriläinen for the Ottawa Senators. The game started out in favor of the Wild, and the Senators climbed back in, but Joel Eriksson Ek came up big for the Wild, and they got the 3-2 win. This moved the Wild’s record to 18-9-5 and the Senators to 14-13-4.

Game Recap

The first period was a lot of back-and-forth action, but neither goaltender let the puck past them, so it ended scoreless. In the second period, the Wild got on the scoreboard first with a goal from Tyler Pitlick. Jared Spurgeon and Nico Sturm assisted him to make it 1-0. Ryan Hartman scored on the power play in the final minutes of the period to give the Wild a 2-0 lead. Marcus Johansson and Danila Yurov assisted him.

The Senators answered back with a goal late by Tim Stützle, also on the power play. Dylan Cozens and Drake Batherson assisted him to make it 2-1. That was the final goal of the second period, and the Wild took the lead into the third period.

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek skates after the puck (Kevin Ng-Imagn Images)

The Senators tied the game up 2-2 on another power play goal, this time it was scored by Cozens early in the third. Brady Tkachuk and Stützle assisted him. Joel Eriksson Ek scored in the final 30 seconds of the game, which gave his team a 3-2 lead. Johansson tallied the lone assist. That was the final goal of the game, and the Wild took the win.

The Wild will remain at home to finish the second half of their back-to-back on Sunday evening, Dec. 14, against the Boston Bruins. The Senators will remain on the road as they head north to face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Dec. 15.