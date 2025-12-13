Projected Lineups for Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings – 12/13/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (12-16-4) at KINGS (14-8-8)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KCAL, CITY, SN, CBC

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed)

Status report

Wolf will start, the only change from the lineup the Flames used in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: None

Status report

The Kings could dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

