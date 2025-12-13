Projected Lineups for Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings – 12/13/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (12-16-4) at KINGS (14-8-8)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KCAL, CITY, SN, CBC
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed)
Status report
Wolf will start, the only change from the lineup the Flames used in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: None
Status report
The Kings could dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.
