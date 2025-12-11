NHL Morning Recap – December 11, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the four NHL games that were played on Dec. 10, 2025. Which included the Chicago Blackhawks taking on the New York Rangers. As well as the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken battling it out in the late game.

RANGERS 0 at BLACKHAWKS 3

Blackhawks Snap 2-Game Losing Streak With 3-0 Shutout Win Over Rangers

Blackhawks Scoring Summary

P2 7:08 – Louis Crevier (3) from Matt Grzelcyk (5), Jason Dickinson (3)

P2 14:27 – Connor Bedard (19) from Andre Burakovsky (12)

P3 3:52 – Tyler Bertuzzi (16) from Ryan Greene (6), Bedard (23)

RED WINGS 4 at FLAMES 3

Red Wings Scoring Summary

P1 1:02 – Alex DeBrincat (15) from Patrick Kane (15), Andrew Copp (11)

P1 4:33 – Axel Sandin Pellikka (3) from DeBrincat (18), Kane (16)

P2 7:41 – DeBrincat (16) from Copp (12)

P2 9:09 – Dylan Larkin (17) from Lucas Raymond (23)

The Detroit Red Wings celebrate after a goal scored by left wing James van Riemsdyk (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

Flames Scoring Summary

P3 8:02 – Joel Farabee (8) – Penalty shot

P3 9:07 – Matt Coronato (10) from Nazem Kadri (21)

P3 14:40 – MacKenzie Weegar (2) from Rasmus Andersson (15), Kadri (22)

PANTHERS 4 at MAMMOTH 3

Panthers Break Tie in Last Minute to Beat Mammoth

Panthers Scoring Summary

P1 19:17 – Carter Verhaeghe (9) from Aaron Ekblad (7), Sam Bennett (11)

P2 1:40 – Sam Bennett (8) from Evan Rodrigues (7), Niko Mikkola (5)

P2 3:24 – Bennett (9) from Verhaeghe (14)

P3 19:08 – Anton Lundell (8) from Eetu Luostarinen (9), Sam Reinhart (13)

Utah Mammoth Scoring Summary

P1 11:23 – Dylan Guenther (12) from John Marino (13)

P2 3:37 – Guenther (13) from Lawson Crouse (6), Marino (14)

P2 14:37 – Jack McBain (3) from Sean Durzi (3), Ian Cole (10)

KINGS 2 at KRAKEN 3

Kings Scoring Summary

P2 8:16 – Alex Laferriere (7) from Joel Armia (7)

P3 14:40 – Kevin Fiala (11) from Anze Kopitar (10), Adrian Kempe (17)

Kraken Scoring Summary

P2 3:21 – Jared McCann (5) from Vince Dunn (11), Chandler Stephenson (10)

P3 19:34 – Matty Beniers (4) from Eeli Tolvanen (10), Vince Dunn (12)

OT 1:21 – Dunn (5) from Tolvanen (11), Jordan Eberle (9)