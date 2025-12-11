Blackhawks Snap 2-Game Losing Streak With 3-0 Shutout Win Over Rangers

The Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers met for a mid-week matchup at the United Center on Wednesday, Dec. 10. The Blackhawks were coming off two huge losses this past weekend, and were trying to redeem themselves with a win. The Rangers had also lost two games over the weekend, but both were close games that were squandered in overtime. Both teams have had their ups and downs so far this season, and are hovering right outside of a wildcard spot in their respective conferences.

Both teams are in need of more wins to set themselves up for an eventual playoff push. On this night, it ended up being the Blackhawks adding to their win column, with a 3-0 shutout victory over the Rangers. Here’s the recap of the contest.

Game Recap

The Blackhawks got off to the faster start in the first frame, with their top line of Ryan Greene, Connor Bedard and Andre Burakovsky generating some high danger scoring chances early on. But they couldn’t get anything past Ranger’s netminder Igor Shesterkin. At the end of 20 minutes, the Blackhawks were up 10-6 in shots and 23-15 in scoring chances, but the score remained 0-0.

Connor Bedard’s top line for the Chicago Blackhawks generated early scoring chances against the New York Rangers. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As the second period got underway, the Blackhawks were awarded a power play off a holding penalty by the Ranger’s Matthew Robertson, They were unable to convert. But shortly thereafter, the Rangers got a power play of their own (Blackhawks’ Wyatt Kaiser for slashing). Alas, it ended up not being an advantage for the visiting team. Louis Crevier found himself behind the play and scored a shorthanded goal to make it 1-0 for the Blackhawks.

Louis Crevier — that's right, 6-foot-8 defenseman Louis Crevier — with a breakaway shorthanded goal for his 3rd goal of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/MH8tA0FcKp — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 11, 2025

A few minutes later, Ryan Donato thought he gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead, but it was overruled due to what was deemed a hand pass behind the net by Colton Dach. But Bedard made it 2-0 for real at the 14:27 mark of the second, made possible by a beautiful pass from Burakovsky.

making it look easy😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/fH5tNB6Or2 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 11, 2025

Despite the Rangers leading 11-8 in shots and 21-17 in shot attempts in the middle frame, the Blackhawks were ahead 2-0.

The Blackhawks took their momentum into the third period, with Tyler Bertuzzi netting a goal at the 3:53 mark. Greene and Bedard were credited with the assists.

Tyler Bertuzzi somehow cleans up the rebound from a weird angle for his 16th goal of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ucvdRj3ftg — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 11, 2025

The Rangers were awarded two power plays in the third period, but couldn’t convert. They only managed four shots on goal in the final frame. Final score, 3-0 Blackhawks.

What’s Next

The Blackhawks now head to St. Louis to face the Blues on Friday, Dec. 12, before hosting the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday as of the second half of back-to-back games. The Rangers will return home for a three-game homestand, beginning with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Dec. 13, and then the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks next Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 15 and 16), respectively.