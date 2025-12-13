A Change of Scenery Might be Good for Both the LA Kings & Danault

If you’ve been keeping an ear to the ground around the Los Angeles Kings‘ facility lately, the noise has shifted. What was once the steady hum of a team relying on its defensive backbone has turned into the distinct, uncomfortable buzz of trade chatter. And at the center of that storm — literally and figuratively — is Phillip Danault.

It’s not often you see a player of Danault’s pedigree surface in rumors this early in the winter. Usually, reliable two-way centers are the guys general managers cling to like life rafts when the waters get choppy. But the situation in Los Angeles has changed, and frankly, so has the player’s output. We’re staring down a scenario that seemed impossible when he signed that six-year deal back in 2021: the Kings and Danault might both be ready to move on.

The Sound of Silence (on the Scoreboard)

Through 28 games, Danault has zero goals. None. For a guy who has been a consistent 40-point producer and who tallied 70 goals in his first 319 games in L.A., that drop-off isn’t just a slump; it’s a cliff.

Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

He’s sitting on five assists for the season. That is a tough pill to swallow for a middle-six center carrying a $5.5 million cap hit. We know Danault’s game has never been solely about the highlight reel. He makes his money suppressing the other team’s best lines, winning draws, and suffocating play in the neutral zone. But in the modern NHL, you can’t pay a premium for a defensive specialist who isn’t chipping in offensively, especially when you’re trying to contend.

Related – NHL Rumors: McDavid & Crosby Moves, Danault to Canadiens, Tanev Status

Elliotte Friedman dropped a line recently that stuck with me: “Father Time… has finally gotten to Phillip Danault.” It’s a harsh assessment for a 32-year-old, but the league is getting younger and faster by the minute. When the offense dries up this completely, it forces you to ask if we are watching a rough patch or a permanent regression.

“Father Time” vs. A Fresh Start

The buzz isn’t just coming from the press box; it sounds like it’s coming from the player’s camp, too. The term “change of scenery” is getting thrown around a lot. Reports suggest Danault is open to a move, and you can understand why. When the puck isn’t going in and the external pressure mounts, a fresh start in a new city can look pretty appealing.

However, this isn’t a simple case of a disgruntled player demanding out. The Kings’ front office is playing this close to the vest. While they are exploring options, Friedman noted that management isn’t interested in giving Danault away just to clear the books. They need a “very good reason” to pull the trigger. They aren’t in the business of charity, and creating a hole down the middle of their lineup without a plan to fill it is a non-starter.

LA Kings center Phillip Danault (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

This creates a bit of a standoff. You have a player who might welcome a new jersey, and a team that needs to shake up its mix, but neither side has the leverage to force a blockbuster.

The Retention Headache

Here is where the math gets messy for the armchair GMs proposing simple swaps.

If you’re thinking the Kings can just eat half of Danault’s salary to facilitate a trade, think again. Los Angeles is currently in a bind with their salary retention slots — specifically, all three of their allowed retention spots are filled. This is a massive logistical hurdle.

In a flat-cap world, moving a $5.5 million contract for a struggling player usually requires the selling team to retain salary to sweeten the pot. The Kings cannot do that. This means any team trading for Danault has to absorb the full weight of that cap hit through the end of next season. That narrows the field of potential suitors significantly. You’re looking for a team that has cap space, needs defensive center depth, and believes Danault’s offense is sleeping, not dead.

Furthermore, unless Danault’s play ticks upward immediately, the Kings aren’t going to get a haul of prospects or picks. They need a roster player in return — likely another center who is also underperforming and needs a change of scenery. It’s the classic “my problem for your problem” hockey trade.

The Montreal Connection: Nostalgia or Necessity?

Naturally, all eyes have turned to Montreal. The link is obvious: Danault is a Quebec native, a former Canadien, and the Habs are currently decimated by injuries. Frank Seravalli mentioned that Montreal is indeed one of the teams talking to the Kings.

Related – Canadiens Should Consider a Trade for Phillip Danault

On paper, it makes some sense. The Canadiens are bleeding bodies down the middle. They need a left-handed center who can stabilize the lineup and perhaps help a struggling power play (though, given Danault’s current production, “help” is a relative term). Danault knows the market, handles the pressure well, and could provide mentorship to a young core.

Phillip Danault, Montreal Canadiens, 2020 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But does it make sense for the Kings? If the return is right, perhaps. Danault holds a 10-team no-trade clause, but the rumor is he’d be willing to waive it for the right fit. A return to the Bell Centre might be exactly the kind of “fresh start” that convinces him to sign off on a deal.

The Freeze is Coming

We are approaching a critical window. The NHL holiday trade freeze runs from Dec. 20-27. If a deal is going to happen in the short term, it’s going to happen fast. Seravalli suggested this situation could move “very quickly,” implying that discussions are more than just tire-kicking.

Despite the zeros on the stat sheet, Danault still holds value. He’s winning 52.9% of his faceoffs. He starts the majority of his shifts in the defensive zone and still manages to keep his head above water. In a playoff series, that reliability is gold. The Kings know this, which is why they haven’t panicked yet.

But the status quo feels unsustainable. Whether it’s a swap for another struggling veteran or a complex package sent to Montreal, something has to give. The runway in Los Angeles isn’t gone yet, but the landing lights are definitely flickering.

We’ll know soon enough if Danault is packing his bags or if he’s going to try to dig his way out of this hole in an L.A. sweater. Until then, keep an eye on the transaction wire. This one has legs.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.