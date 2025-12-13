Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Flyers – 12/13/15

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (19-9-2) at FLYERS (16-9-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Saturday.
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Ty Murchison — Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body), Cam York (upper body)
Status report
Defensemen York and Ristolainen each participated in the Flyers’ morning skate but neither is expected to play; Ristolainen had surgery to repair a tendon rupture in his right triceps on March 26 and has not played since March 11 of last season.
