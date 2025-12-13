Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Flyers – 12/13/15

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (19-9-2) at FLYERS (16-9-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale

Ty Murchison — Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body), Cam York (upper body)

Status report

Defensemen York and Ristolainen each participated in the Flyers’ morning skate but neither is expected to play; Ristolainen had surgery to repair a tendon rupture in his right triceps on March 26 and has not played since March 11 of last season.

Latest for THW: