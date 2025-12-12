NHL Morning Recap – December 12, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 13 NHL games that were played on Dec. 11, 2025. Which included the Montreal Canadiens taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins. As well as the Buffalo Sabres and Vancouver Canucks battling it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

CANADIENS 4 at PENGUINS 2

Fowler Backstops Canadiens to 4-2 Victory over Penguins in Debut

Canadiens Scoring Summary

P1 2:54 – Alexandre Texier (1), unassisted

P2 4:37 – Brendan Gallagher (2) from Lane Hutson (18), Juraj Slafkovsky (8)

P2 10:18 – Cole Caufield (17) from Nick Suzuki (26), Hutson (19)

P3 0:59 – Oliver Kapanen (10) from Slafkovsky (9), Ivan Demidov (18)

Penguins Scoring Summary

P3 0:44 – Bryan Rust (9) from Sidney Crosby (14), Tommy Novak (10)

P3 15:07 – Erik Karlsson (2) from Kris Letang (12), Rust (14)

LIGHTNING 8 at DEVILS 4

Bjorkstrand Scores Twice as Lightning Annihilate Devils 8-4

Lightning Scoring Summary

P1 2:57 – Nick Paul (3) from Scott Sabourin (2)

P1 3:48 – Darren Raddysh (6) from Nikita Kucherov (24), Brandon Hagel (13)

P1 7:56 – Pontus Holmberg (3) from J.J. Moser (7), Yanni Gourde (6)

P1 15:00 – Jake Guentzel (15) from Oliver Bjorkstrand (9), Raddysh (16)

P2 6:19 – Oliver Bjorkstrand (3) from Guentzel (16), Brayden Point (10)

P2 16:35 – Brandon Hagel (18) from Kucherov (25), Declan Carlile (1)

P3 7:55 – Brayden Point (5) from Kucherov (26), Moser (8)

Devils Scoring Summary

P1 7:00 – Luke Hughes (2) from Brenden Dillon (7), Paul Cotter (5)

P2 13:12 – Jesper Bratt (6) from Simon Nemec (10), Stefan Noesen (3)

P3 3:13 – Angus Crookshank (1) from Colton White (1), Nemec (11)

P3 15:28 – Paul Cotter (4) from Cody Glass (2), Hughes (15)

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3 at FLYERS 2 – OT

Golden Knights Win After Regulation Again, Besting Flyers

Golden Knights Scoring Summary

P1 6:07 – Zach Whitecloud (1) from Ivan Barbashev (14), Braeden Bowman (6)

P2 12:53 – Mark Stone (5) from Pavel Dorofeyev (8), Jack Eichel (27)

OT 2:47 – Stone (6) from Eichel (28)

Flyers Scoring Summary

P1 16:11 – Trevor Zegras (11) from Travis Sanheim (11), Christian Dvorak (13)

P2 16:08 – Noah Juulsen (1) from Dvorak (14), Carl Grundstrom (1)

HURRICANES 3 at CAPITALS 2 – SO

Bussi Makes History as the Hurricanes Defeat the Capitals 3-2 in a Shootout

Capitals Scoring Summary

P2 5:00 – Connor McMichael (5) from Alex Ovechkin (16), Rasmus Sandin (6)

P3 11:32 – Nic Dowd (2) from Sandin (7), McMichael (12)

Hurricanes Scoring Summary

P2 13:43 – Nikolaj Ehlers (7) from Logan Stankoven (8), Alexander Nikishin (7)

P3 17:45 – Stankoven (6) from Ehlers (14), Jalen Chatfield (5)

Shootout Summary:

CAR: Seth Jarvis – Winner

DUCKS 2 at ISLANDERS 5

Islanders Score 3 Goals in First Period to Take Down Ducks 5-2

Islanders Scoring Summary

P1 8:18 – Travis Mitchell (1) from Simon Holmstrom (6), Scott Mayfield (4)

P1 10:16 – Anders Lee (7) from Tony DeAngelo (11), Holmstrom (7)

P1 19:06 – Lee (8) from DeAngelo (12), Mathew Barzal (15)

P3 6:06 – Holmstrom (6) from Lee (11), Adam Pelech (3)

P3 14:46 – Ryan Pulock (1) from Jean-Gabriel Pageau (7), Lee (12)

Ducks Scoring Summary

P2 5:34 – Leo Carlsson (17) from Troy Terry (24), Olen Zellweger (8)

P3 2:37 – Terry (9) from Ryan Poehling (6), Jackson LaCombe (14)

SENATORS 6 at BLUE JACKETS 3

Blue Jackets Unable to Recover From 3-0 Hole in Loss to Senators

Senators Scoring Summary

P1 6:58 – David Perron (4) from Dylan Cozens (11), Drake Batherson (15)

P1 8:11 – Drake Batherson (13) from Perron (11), Cozens (12)

P1 14:55 – Tim Stutzle (13) from Batherson (16), Cozens (13)

P1 19:26 – Michael Amadio (7) from Claude Giroux (14), Ridly Greig (7)

P2 17:59 – Stutzle (14) from Amadio (6), Artem Zub (9)

P3 18:37 – Giroux (5) from Amadio (7)

Blue Jackets Scoring Summary

P1 18:04 – Boone Jenner (4) from Adam Fantilli (10), Zach Werenski (22)

P2 3:02 – Dante Fabbro (2) from Jenner (8), Kent Johnson (4)

P2 8:10 – Dmitri Voronkov (12) from Kirill Marchenko (16), Werenski (23)

SHARKS 3 at MAPLE LEAFS 2 – OT

Sharks Tie it Late & Beat the Maple Leafs 3-2 in Overtime

Sharks Scoring Summary

P2 15:31 – Dmitry Orlov (1) from John Klingberg (7), Alexander Wennberg (10)

P3 18:35 – Klingberg (5) from Macklin Celebrini (29), Wennberg (11)

OT 2:49 – Alexander Wennberg (7) from William Eklund (12)

Maple Leafs Scoring Summary

P1 14:33 – Dakota Joshua (5) from Jake McCabe (9), William Nylander (22)

P2 14:32 – Auston Matthews (13) from Nylander (23), Morgan Rielly (18)

BLUES 2 at PREDATORS 7

Steven Stamkos Scores 4 Goals, Predators Win 7-2 vs. Blues

Predators Scoring Summary

P1 8:22 – Steven Stamkos (9) from Matthew Wood (5), Fedor Svechkov (5)

P1 11:19 – Stamkos (10) from Roman Josi (9), Nick Perbix (3)

P2 8:38 – Ryan O’Reilly (10) from Luke Evangelista (17)

P2 11:43 – Filip Forsberg (11) from Evangelista (18), Brady Skjei (8)

P2 12:06 – Stamkos (11) from Nick Blankenburg (9), Svechkov (6)

P2 15:33 – Stamkos (12) from Wood (6), Josi (10)

P3 7:36 – Michael Bunting (8) from Evangelista (19), Blankenburg (10)

Blues Scoring Summary

P2 4:17 – Hugh McGing (1) from Robby Fabbri (1), Philip Broberg (9)

P2 13:56 – Robert Thomas (7) from Broberg (10), Jake Neighbours (5)

BRUINS 6 at JETS 3

Jets Scoring Summary

P1 5:59 – Morgan Barron (4) from Josh Morrissey (21), Cole Koepke (4)

P1 13:37 – Alex Iafallo (5) from Dylan DeMelo (12), Dylan Samberg (5)

P2 17:46 – Gabriel Vilardi (14) from Cole Perfetti (4), Kyle Connor (23)

Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators (Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

Bruins Scoring Summary

P1 8:24 – David Pastrnak (12) from Charlie McAvoy (15), Morgan Geekie (11)

P1 10:28 – Casey Mittelstadt (7) from Mason Lohrei (11), Hampus Lindholm (10)

P1 11:08 – Sean Kuraly (3) from Tanner Jeannot (10), Mark Kastelic (6)

P2 14:36 – Lindholm (2) from Pastrnak (22), Geekie (12)

P3 14:43 – Elias Lindholm (5) from Pastrnak (23), Nikita Zadorov (10)

P3 18:04 – Pastrnak (13) from Geekie (13), Lindholm (15)

STARS 2 at WILD 5

Wild Bounce Back, Take Down Stars 5-2

Wild Scoring Summary

P1 16:10 – Joel Eriksson Ek (6) from Matt Boldy (17)

P2 17:30 – Zach Bogosian (1) from Zeev Buium (11), Vladimir Tarasenko (9)

P3 8:40 – Marcus Johansson (10) from Boldy (18), Eriksson Ek (15)

P3 18:29 – Boldy (17) from Kirill Kaprizov (16)

P3 19:10 – Johansson (11) from Tarasenko (10), Jared Spurgeon (5)

Stars Scoring Summary

P1 9:32 – Jason Robertson (20) from Miro Heiskanen (22), Wyatt Johnston (21)

P2 10:19 – Heiskanen (7) from Esa Lindell (8), Radek Faksa (10)

RED WINGS 1 at OILERS 4

Hyman’s Hat Trick Lifts Oilers to 4-1 Win Over Red Wings

Oilers Scoring Summary

P1 14:25 – Zach Hyman (3) from Connor McDavid (29), Leon Draisaitl (22)

P2 2:46 – Mattias Ekholm (3) from McDavid (30), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (17)

P2 17:48 – Hyman (4) from McDavid (31), Darnell Nurse (6)

P3 18:43 – Hyman (5) from McDavid (32), Draisaitl (23)

Red Wings Scoring Summary

P2 5:41 – Simon Edvinsson (4) from Nate Danielson (5), Elmer Soderblom (1)

PANTHERS 2 at AVALANCHE 6

Avalanche Scoring Summary

P1 1:14 – Sam Malinski (3) from Martin Necas (28), Nathan MacKinnon (28)

P1 18:30 – Brock Nelson (12) from Cale Makar (27), Valeri Nichushkin (8)

P2 5:05 – Gavin Brindley (5) from Brent Burns (12), Josh Manson (6)

P2 7:18 – MacKinnon (25) from Samuel Girard (3), Malinski (14)

P2 12:31 – Artturi Lehkonen (12) from Brindley (4), Devon Toews (10)

P3 6:18 – Gabriel Landeskog (6) from Manson (7), Nelson (10)

Panthers Scoring Summary

P1 7:21 – Noah Gregor (1) from Seth Jones (12)

P3 13:08 – Mackie Samoskevich (4) from A.J. Greer (7), Evan Rodrigues (8)

SABRES 3 at CANUCKS 2

Sabres Scoring Summary

P1 7:36 – Rasmus Dahlin (3) from Ryan McLeod (11), Jack Quinn (10)

P2 9:12 – Tage Thompson (15) from Dahlin (22)

P2 14:46 – Zach Benson (1) from Josh Doan (13), Thompson (13)

Canucks Scoring Summary

P1 19:49 – Kiefer Sherwood (13) from Conor Garland (10), Quinn Hughes (21)

P2 6:15 – Max Sasson (6) from Jake DeBrusk (6), Elias N. Pettersson (3)