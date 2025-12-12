Islanders Score 3 Goals in First Period to Take Down Ducks 5-2

On Thursday, Dec. 11, the New York Islanders hosted the Anaheim Ducks. This was the two teams’ first meeting of the season. The Islanders came out strong, scoring three goals in the first period. The Ducks tried to catch up, but the Islanders were the stronger team, winning 5-2.

Game Recap

Halfway into the first period, Scott Mayfield took a shot, but it was blocked by Ville Husso. The Islanders picked up the rebound, and the play continued. The puck went back to Mayfield, whose second shot found Simon Holmstrom’s stick, but he was unable to tip it in. The rebound found Travis Mitchell as he skated into the Islanders’ zone, and with his shot, he scored his first NHL goal.

Immediately following the goal, Ryan Strome took a seat for a high-stick on Kyle MacLean. With seconds left in the extra-man advantage, Tony DeAngelo took a shot, but Anders Lee was in front of the net to tip it in.

Beckett Sennecke took a boarding penalty late in the first. The same power play unit found success yet again. DeAngelo took a shot from the same spot at the blue line, but Husso saved it. Lee collected the rebound from in front of the net and scored his second of the night.

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee celebrates his second goal of the game against the Anaheim Ducks (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Five minutes into the second, the Ducks capitalized on a 4-on-4. Troy Terry dropped the puck down to Leo Carlsson. He took a shot from the faceoff dot and put Anaheim on the board.

Early in the third, Chris Kreider took a seat for hooking MacLean. Despite being down a man, the Ducks found an opportunity. Jackson LaCombe had a turnover and sent the puck down the ice into Anaheim’s zone. Ryan Poehling outpaced everyone on the ice and picked it up. Terry was close behind him, and Poehling passed to him. Terry’s shorthanded goal brought the Ducks within one.

Just four minutes later, the Islanders won the faceoff in the Ducks’ zone. Lee passed the puck to Holmstrom in the neutral zone. He skated uncontested into New York’s zone and stuffed the puck behind Husso’s pad.

Late in the third, Ryan Pulock took a shot, and the puck found Kreider’s stick, deflecting in. The goal was credited to Pulock since he was the last player on the Islanders to touch the puck.

Next Up

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 13. The Ducks will take on the New Jersey Devils, while the Islanders will host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The season series will conclude in Anaheim on March 4.