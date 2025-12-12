Steven Stamkos Scores 4 Goals, Predators Win 7-2 vs. Blues

The Nashville Predators (12-14-4) have had a December to remember, with wins in four of their last five games. This game against the St. Louis Blues (11-14-7) was their biggest win yet, as the Predators blew them out 7-2. Steven Stamkos had an insane four goals in this game, and there were six Predators players with multiple points. Nashville is playing themselves out of the bottom of the Central Division, and they’re already ahead of the Vancouver Canucks (11-16-5) in the Western Conference.

Game Recap

Steven Stamkos flexed his might as early as the first period. He scored two straight goals; one at 8:22 and another at 11:19. The first one was a highlight-reel goal that was batted out of the air. By the end of the first, it was 2-0.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington blocks the shot of Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

The Blues responded in the second, with left winger Hugh McGing scoring his first career goal at 4:17. The Predators then potted three straight goals, one from Ryan O’Reilly at 8:38, another from Filip Forsberg at 11:43, and Stamkos’ third of the night at 12:06.

Robert Thomas cut into the deficit with a goal at 13:56, but Stamkos scored his fourth goal at 15:33. Before the second period ended, though, Michael McCarron and Tyler Tucker each received five minutes for fighting.

The third period featured just one goal. Nashville capped off the scoring with a power-play goal after Pius Suter was charged with a tripping penalty, and Michael Bunting cashed in at 7:36 to seal the 7-2 win.

This was the most amount of goals the Predators had ever scored, and it was thanks to Stamkos. He finally looked like his old self from the Tampa Bay Lightning, and now he has 12 goals in 30 games. He now leads the team in goals.

Luke Evangelista also had three assists. Juuse Saros had another strong start in net, saving 24 of 26 shots, while the Blues’ Jordan Binnington was benched for Joel Hofer after giving up six goals on 25 shots. The Blues now have a 2-4-0 record in December, while the Predators have a 4-1-0 record this month.

Nashville ends the week starting a two-game road trip, first against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Dec. 13, and then against the Blues again on Monday, Dec. 15. The Blues go back home for four games, facing the Chicago Blackhawks (Dec. 12), Nashville (Dec. 15), the Winnipeg Jets (Dec. 17), and the New York Rangers.

Stars of the Game

Star No. 1: Steven Stamkos (4 goals, plus-4 plus/minus)

Star No. 2: Luke Evangelista (3 assists, plus-2 plus/minus)

Star No. 3: Matthew Wood (2 assists, plus-4 plus/minus)