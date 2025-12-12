Golden Knights Win After Regulation Again, Besting Flyers

For most, the holiday season is defined by snowy forecasts and frantic gift shopping. For the Vegas Golden Knights, it has been defined by close games. Vegas has played eight games since Thanksgiving, and now six of them have been decided by just one goal, with four of their last five going beyond regulation.

That was the case once again Thursday night in a defensive battle against the Philadelphia Flyers. The teams played a very even game from start to finish. And while the Flyers are plenty familiar with bonus hockey this season, Vegas’ edge in skill played out in 3-on-3, with Mark Stone burying the winner on a backdoor pass from Jack Eichel to extend Vegas’ point streak to six games with a 3-2 win.

Game Recap

The Golden Knights drew first blood just over six minutes in on a crafty passing play by their top line. Ivan Barbashev and Braeden Bowman earned the assists, but rather than setting up an Eichel goal, it was defenseman Zach Whitecloud who jumped up on the play and tucked in a slick backhander. It was Whitecloud’s first goal since Feb. 8, snapping a 54-game drought.

As is typical, the Flyers didn’t generate many shots on goal in the opening frame, but they managed to make one of them count. A gorgeous backdoor pass from the left point by Travis Sanheim created a slam dunk for Trevor Zegras, who chipped in his 11th goal of the season despite not getting all of the puck.

Both teams had early power play chances go astray in the second period. But Vegas got a second and made better on, with Mark Stone burying the rebound of a Pavel Dorofeyev shot to restore the visitors’ one-goal edge.

The Flyers had a similar opportunity less than 30 seconds later but failed to convert on it. However, Philadelphia responded shortly after at 5-on-5 play. Noah Juulsen snapped a 74-game goal drought dating back to the 2023-24 season, drilling a one-timer fresh off the bench to tie the game 3:15 after Stone’s tally.

The third period was very tight checking, with two of the league’s most frequent overtime participants seemingly on a collision course to play extra hockey once again. That indeed took place, and the game remained even until a flubbed pass by Travis Konecny turned the tables. Eichel collected the loose disk and hit an unmarked Stone at the far post to give Vegas its third and final one-goal advantage of the night.

Both teams conclude lengthy schedule stretches on Saturday. The Golden Knights finish a five-game road trip to the East Coast against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which is followed by a three-day break. The Flyers, meanwhile, have a Saturday-Sunday home-and-home with the Carolina Hurricanes. The first game concludes a six-game stretch at Xfinity Mobile Arena.