Maple Leafs Should Explore a Trade For Blackhawks’ Connor Murphy

The Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with a ton of injuries on their blue line this season. Unfortunately, they are without two of their best defensemen, Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo. Both are out and could require surgery, which has impacted their timeline to return to the lineup.

In Tanev’s case, it isn’t as simple as just getting back healthy and returning to the lineup. As NHL analyst Nick Kypreos reported, there is a strong chance that he has to have surgery to address the injury concerns that he has. If not, he could be at risk of his career coming to an end, similar to what happened to Jake Muzzin. As for Carlo, he had a setback in his recovery and now could require surgery to repair his injury.

On top of that, there is also Dakota Mermis, who was placed on the IR earlier this week after suffering a lower-body injury against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. And Oliver Ekman-Larsson left the game last night against the San Jose Sharks with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Because of that, the Maple Leafs might have to explore the trade market for another defenseman, and they should look no further than Connor Murphy of the Chicago Blackhawks as an external option.

Maple Leafs Should Explore a Trade For Murphy

If the Maple Leafs keep piling up injuries on the back end, they will have no choice but to look externally. And one of the best options for them to pursue would be Murphy, who brings a lot of what Brad Treliving and Craig Berube look for.

Connor Murphy, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At 6-foot-4, 212 pounds, the 32 year old is going to give you a hard-fought shift every time he steps on the ice. Whether it is finishing a check, blocking a shot, or shutting down the cycle in the defensive zone, he would fit in well alongside Jake McCabe. Additionally, he is a right-handed shot, which is an area that they are always in desperate need of. He and Troy Stecher would be a good one-two punch on the right side while they deal with injuries.

In terms of his contract, he currently earns $4.4 million and is set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season. That should make the asking price to acquire him significantly less since he is just a rental. However, it may still cost the Maple Leafs a draft pick and a prospect to get it done.

Obviously, it would depend on if the Blackhawks decide to sell this season or not and if they make Murphy available. However, it doesn’t hurt to ask a team what the cost is of a player, especially when they are in Chicago’s situation and are still in the final stages of a rebuild.