Dear Santa: Carolina Hurricanes’ 2025-26 Wish List

It’s back once again, Carolina Hurricanes fans. It’s the annual “Dear Santa” wish lists here at The Hockey Writers as we ask Santa for some holiday cheer for the teams we cover. What are the Hurricanes hoping for from Santa in the second half of the 2025-26 season? Let’s see what the wish list has in store for the Hurricanes.

Injury Bug Goes Away

The Hurricanes have been dealing with injuries after 30 games into the season. Most of the injuries have occurred on the blue line, to the point where they’ve had to dig deep into their 11th and 12th defensemen in the depth chart. However, despite the injuries, the Hurricanes are first in the Metropolitan Division with 40 points in 30 games. They carry a 19-9-2 record into their Saturday night (Dec. 13) game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

They are still without Charles Alexis Legault, who was playing well for them before getting his hand cut on a skate during a fight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has been skating recently, but is still out for another couple of months.

The Hurricanes have won games without Jaccob Slavin in the lineup. Slavin has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury, following the game against the Flyers on Oct. 11. While he has been practicing recently with the team, some days in a no-contract jersey, there is still no timetable for his return. However, over the last week, Slavin did mention to team reporters that he will be back “soon.” Either way, the Hurricanes are hoping to stay relatively healthy in the second half of the season, especially on the blueline.

Brandon Bussi Continues Hot Start

A great story to come out after 20 games into the season is the path of goaltender Brandon Bussi. Bussi was expecting to start the season with the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League (AHL), in the Florida Panthers’ organization. However, the Hurricanes claimed Bussi off waivers in anticipation of Cayden Primeau being claimed as well, which he was by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Instead of heading to the Queen City, Bussi took a detour to the City of Oaks.

He was named to the Hurricanes’ opening night roster, just four days after being claimed off waivers on Oct. 5. Since then, he has been a run that has entered the record books. After 11 games, Bussi has become the fastest goalie to win 10 games in the NHL. Furthermore, he is currently on an eight-game winning streak that stretches back to the Oct. 30 game against the New York Islanders.

Bussi currently has a 10-1-0 record with a 2.07 goals-against average (GAA) and a .910 save percentage (SV%). After playing in 111 AHL games with the Providence Bruins, he has been given the chance to play in the NHL, and the 27-year-old rookie is taking advantage of his opportunity.

Brandon Bussi, Carolina Hurricanes (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

After Bussi’s historical win on Thursday night against the Washington Capitals, head coach Rod Brind’Amour stated, “I love making history in that form. When you get to know him, the story, and then he’s just such a great kid. He’s really earned every minute of his. Hopefully, obviously, we hope it continues. It’s been a great ride here so far.”

Bussi has already become a fan favorite and is well respected in the locker room. He stated after winning his 10th game, “It’s awesome. Pretty crazy. I saw the nine [wins] out of 10 stuff, and I’m like ‘ah, that’s pretty cool.’ But I didn’t really know we were chasing anything today. It can’t be done without the team, obviously. We’re playing really good hockey, and I’m a small part of it, but it’s pretty cool.”

Even when he is making history, Bussi makes it about the team and tries to stay humble. It seems that nothing fazes the 27-year-old. He is making $775,000 and is an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the season at 28 years old. While he cannot sign an extension until Jan. 1, 2026, there have to be some conversations about keeping “Bus” in Raleigh after the 2025-26 season.

Win the Stanley Cup

This one feels obvious, but after the Hurricanes did a two-game, three-day celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the 2006 Stanley Cup-winning team, it has to be said. They even had an alumni game with a mix of the 2005-06 team and other Hurricanes alumni against the North Carolina State IcePack club hockey team.

It’s been 20 years since the franchise won its first Stanley Cup, and there seems to be some magic surrounding the 2025-26 Hurricanes team. Even when dealing with injuries, they’re atop of their division, first in the Eastern Conference, and are third in the NHL in points.

Once they get the whole team healthy, along with the penalty kill getting back to their top-three status in the league (currently ranked 21st), there could be no stopping the Hurricanes. The power play has scored three goals in its last four games and seems to be trending in the right direction.

Seth Jarvis has 17 goals in 30 games, who is currently on pace for 40. Sebastian Aho has 26 points with nine goals and 17 assists. Nikolaj Ehlers has seven goals and 21 points in 30 games, following an adjustment period in his first season with the Hurricanes. Shayne Gostisbehere has a team-leading 19 assists, along with 22 points in 21 games played.

Younger players like Jackson Blake (eight goals and 18 points), Logan Stankoven (six goals and 14 points), and Alexander Nikishin (three goals, 10 points, plus-11) have been contributing along the way. Once everyone is back, plus whatever general manager Eric Tulsky does as the NHL trade deadline approaches, there seems to be a sense that the Hurricanes could be the team to watch in the 2026 NHL Playoffs.

They’ve made the Eastern Conference Final in two of the last three seasons, and three in the last seven under Brind’Amour. Could this be the season they make it back to the Stanley Cup Final since 2006? If they do, it’ll be a battle as the franchise looks to secure its second Stanley Cup in what could be a poetic 2025-26 season, after winning it in 2005-06.