Grading Canucks-Wild Blockbuster Trade for Quinn Hughes

The Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks may have just pulled off the biggest trade in recent NHL history, sending hockey fans around the NHL into a frenzy late Friday (Dec. 12) evening.

Breaking: Quinn Hughes is being traded to Minnesota — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 13, 2025

You’re reading that right: the Canucks decided to trade their captain, Quinn Hughes, to the Wild. There was speculation and a ton of rumours for weeks, but it still seemed unlikely that the Canucks would be willing to move him; but it happened.

The Wild traded their 2026 first-round pick, Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, and Zeev Buium back to the Canucks in exchange for Hughes.

In this article, let’s take a look at some trade grades for both sides in this massive blockbuster move.

Wild Land Superstar Defender

It’s tough to grade a blockbuster trade like this because both sides benefit from something this impactful. The Canucks move on from a player who may not have been interested in re-signing long-term with them, while adding three really strong young players who will be around for a while, as well as a first-round pick. The Wild are hoping they can re-sign Hughes when he becomes eligible for an extension, but either way, they have acquired one of the best defenders on the planet.

For the Wild, this move puts them in a really good position to compete for a championship. They have a deep team already with really strong goaltending, a strong defensive core, and good forward depth. The only risk is that Hughes could walk right to free agency when his deal is up, but they are willing to take that risk as they push for a Stanley Cup in their new window.

Wild Trade Grade: A

Canucks Seem Ready to Embrace Rebuild, Receive Haul in Return

For the Canucks, this all but guarantees they are going to embrace a rebuild. Rossi is a solid player who fits exactly what the Canucks have been looking for: a solid centre who can be solid both now and in the future. With Buium and Ohgren, the Canucks are adding two players who have the potential to be strong contributors for many seasons to come. They have also added a first-round pick in a very stacked draft class, which is never a bad thing.

Some fans will not be pleased with this move, considering the Canucks have now traded their captain and are now going to, almost surely, be out of playoff contention very early in this season. That is never a positive thing to see as a fan, considering how close the Canucks were to being a championship contender just two seasons ago, but it has been time for a change for a while.

Unfortunately, this could end up being the first domino to fall for the Canucks. If Hughes were moved, I wouldn’t be surprised to see players like Brock Boeser, Thatcher Demko, and Elias Pettersson come up in trade rumours and speculation moving forward.

The Canucks will be an interesting team to follow for the rest of the season, because now, it seems like they are willing to trade anybody. Time will tell what happens, but for now, this haul for their franchise superstar isn’t bad, albeit a bittersweet move for them.

Canucks Trade Grade: A-

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.