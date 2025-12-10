Canadiens Should Consider a Trade for Phillip Danault

The idea of a Phillip Danault return to the Montreal Canadiens has quietly made its way into the rumour mill, and while nothing is imminent, there is enough smoke to justify a closer look. According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Kings may be open to moving the veteran centre, and more surprisingly, Danault himself would not be against a change of scenery, Elliotte Friedman mentioned.

His production this season, just five assists in 29 games, is far below his usual standards, raising questions about whether Los Angeles might prefer to shift in a different direction. At $5.5 million this year and next, his contract is not insignificant, especially for a player struggling to generate offence. Still, Danault remains one of the NHL’s better defensive centres, a reliable matchup pivot who drives play, kills penalties, and brings structure to any lineup. With his familiarity in Montreal, the rumours naturally spark debate: should the Canadiens seriously consider this?

The Rumour

Danault’s availability is not entirely surprising. The Kings have internal options down the middle, are juggling cap concerns, and may feel that the offensive drop-off no longer justifies the cap hit. His defensive game remains strong, but the lack of production creates tension between value and cost. Meanwhile, his openness to a trade adds another layer; players rarely leak such information unless they sense a shift from the organization.

Apr 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Kings center Phillip Danault (24) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers in the second period of game one of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For Montreal, the connection is obvious. Danault spent the prime of his career here, played a massive role in the team’s run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, and established himself as one of the league’s most trusted shutdown centres. A reunion, at least emotionally, is easy to picture. But emotions alone cannot justify a hockey trade when the Canadiens are building around a young core.

Should the Habs Do It?

The Case for Yes

Danault checks multiple boxes the Canadiens still haven’t fully solved. He is a legitimate two-way centre capable of stabilizing a middle six that has been stretched thin due to injuries and inconsistency. With Kirby Dach out long-term and Alex Newhook also on the shelf, Montreal’s depth at centre has become weaker. Even when fully healthy, the team lacks a proven veteran who can take on the tough minutes every night. Danault could immediately slide into that role, absorb defensive assignments, improve the penalty kill, and relieve some pressure from Nick Suzuki.

Additionally, this is a young roster that could benefit from a veteran with leadership, accountability, and structure. Danault understands the market, embraces responsibility, and thrives in systems that demand strong defensive habits. Even if the offensive production never returns to its peak, the impact on team play would be significant.

The Case for No

The cap hit complicates everything. $5.5 million for this season and next is not insignificant for a team still managing expensive contracts, bridge deals, and future extensions. Bringing in Danault would likely require moving a contract out or sacrificing flexibility that could be crucial for the Habs’ long-term plan.

There’s also a strategic question. Montreal is still in a development phase. Investing in a 32-year-old centre, especially one having a poor season offensively, might not align with the team’s timeline. They must be selective about which veterans they import, and anything that blocks the progression of younger players must be approached cautiously.

The Cost

The good news for any team considering Danault is that the acquisition cost likely wouldn’t be astronomical. His slow start, age, and cap hit naturally reduce the return. The Kings would be looking more to move money and reset than to demand premium assets.

Realistically, a B-level prospect and a mid-round pick could be enough, especially if Montreal absorbs the full contract. A second-round pick might be the ceiling, but a third and a prospect may be closer to fair value. Danault remains a quality player whose impact extends beyond the scoreboard, yet in today’s cap-driven NHL, underperforming veterans with term rarely fetch major returns.

For the Canadiens, this is where things get interesting. Buying low on a player whose value cannot be measured strictly by points is exactly the type of opportunity teams explore when trying to surround young talent with stability. But only if the cap math works, and only if it doesn’t slow down the rebuild.

A Danault reunion is not impossible. It’s not even unrealistic. The fit makes sense in several ways, and the price would be manageable. But whether the Canadiens should truly pursue it depends on their willingness to commit meaningful cap space to a veteran whose best offensive years may be behind him.