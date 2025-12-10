NHL Rumors: McDavid & Crosby Moves, Danault to Canadiens, Tanev Status

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs await clarity on Chris Tanev’s injury situation. Meanwhile, players around the league weigh in on the futures of Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. Finally, chatter is picking up about a potential Philip Danault reunion in Montreal.

Maple Leafs Await Decision on Chris Tanev’s Injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs expect a definitive answer this week on whether Chris Tanev will require a structural procedure to address the issue that has sidelined him since Nov. 1. While Tanev was seen skating recently and he returned to the ice in a non-contact jersey, he still awaits medical clearance.

Insiders, including Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos, say the debate now centers on whether surgery could alleviate the problem and get him back before the end of the season. The Leafs are surprisingly optimistic he could return even if a procedure is needed. Still, the larger question is how effective he’d be after missing so much time. With Tanev facing similar concerns about the risk of another major collision, both the player and the organization need to weigh the long-term implications. A final decision is expected in the coming days.

Players Believe Sidney Crosby Stays in Pittsburgh

Despite years of speculation about whether Sidney Crosby might eventually leave the Pittsburgh Penguins for one last Stanley Cup run elsewhere, those closest to the situation—fellow NHL players—don’t see it happening. In an anonymous player poll conducted by The Athletic, a commanding 73.7% of respondents predicted Crosby will remain a Penguin for life.

The Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche received modest support, earning 12.7% and 11.9% of the vote, respectively. Those clubs have been linked by insiders for some time, assuming Crosby ever decided it was time to walk away from the only NHL team he’s ever known.

One player noted:

“If it’s Pittsburgh, that’s still cool. But he’s so many players’ favorite player growing up, I don’t want to see him die on the hill just because he wants to play with one franchise. I think it would be cool late in his career to see him go on another run.” source – ‘NHL player poll: Where will McDavid play in 3 years? And Crosby next year?’ – The Athletic Staff – 12/09/2025

McDavid’s Future Still Most Likely in Edmonton

In the same poll, Connor McDavid’s future was discussed. He recently re-signed with the Edmonton Oilers after back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses, and some wonder if the Oilers don’t get over the hump in the next three seasons if he could bolt in free agency. Most players surveyed in the poll figured he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Edmonton Oilers Brett Kulak with center Connor McDavid and Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins celebrates a goal on Winnipeg Jets goalie Eric Comrie (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

Edmonton received 56.4% of the vote when players were asked where McDavid would sign his next deal. The Toronto Maple Leafs came in second at 10%, primarily tied to his childhood fandom and the ever-tempting “coming home” narrative.

The Oilers have worked through a rocky start to the 2025-26 season, but with McDavid dialed in, no one is counting them out from making another deep playoff run.

Canadiens Eye Potential Philip Danault Reunion

In Montreal, speculation is growing about the possibility of bringing Philip Danault back to bolster the center depth. Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff told TSN Radio that the Los Angeles Kings are believed to be shopping Danault, sparking questions about whether the Canadiens should explore a reunion. Eliotte Friedman has also confirmed the Kings, and Danault might be exploring trade options.

While Montreal has long been searching for a true second-line center, Di Marco argued that Oliver Kapanen—who has shown solid chemistry with Ivan Demidov—may already be filling that role effectively.

The idea, then, wouldn’t be to replace Kapanen, but add Danault as a high-quality third-line center. He could support Kapanen’s development. With few true second-line centers available leaguewide, Danault is attracting attention despite a down year offensively. He could check a lot of boxes for the Canadiens.