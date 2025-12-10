Senators Prospect Logan Hensler Is Primed for a Big Role at World Juniors

Despite having a stronger prospect pool than they’ve had in years, the Ottawa Senators only have one prospect heading to the 2026 World Junior Championship later this month. Part of that is because most of their top prospects have been somewhat late-bloomers: Blake Montgomery, Javon Moore, and Stephen Halliday were all drafted as overage prospects and never national team options before they turned 20 years old. They also have focused more on size and physicality in recent years, which also doesn’t generally attract national team attention.

But their sole prospect at the tournament has the opportunity to be one of the USA’s best players on the blueline. Ever since the Senators drafted Logan Hensler 23rd overall last June, he’s been on a rapid rise as one of the top two-way defencemen in the NCAA. Given his previous World Junior experience and the Americans’ need for capable two-way players this year, he could end up being far more valuable than expected.

Hensler’s Strong Sophomore Season at Wisconsin

Last season, Hensler was one of best freshmen defencemen in the NCAA. Initially, he was considered a potential top-10 pick thanks to “his smarts and ability to act quickly in any situation,” according to The Hockey Writers’ Peter Baracchini. He ended up slipping down the NHL draft rankings, but he remained a top prospect. In 32 games, he put up two goals and 12 points, which was tied for third among all U19 defenders in college.

It took Hensler a little longer than expected to figure out the NCAA game, but once he did, he proved that he could be one of the best transitional defencemen in his draft class. His high-end mobility enabled him to close gaps effectively and quickly take away space from opponents. It wasn’t flashy, but it was incredibly effective.

This season, Hensler has picked up where he left off in 2024-25. In 15 games, he has three goals and eight points, putting him seventh among U20 defenders, while his plus-8 is tied for sixth. Only one other defenceman on the Wisconsin Badgers has been as consistent on both ends of the ice, which is Hensler’s linemate, Joe Palodichuk, who is three years his senior.

Hensler also appears to be heating up, just like he did last season. In his last 10 games, he has three goals and seven points, six of which have come against Big 10 Conference opponents. Realistically, he could finish the season with 20 points, which isn’t far off what Jake Sanderson put up in his last season at North Dakota. While the pair aren’t on the same level in terms of potential, it’s a very positive sign for his future.

Team USA Needs a Strong Two-Way Defender

With last year’s goaltending trio of Trey Augustine, Hampton Slukynsky, and Sam Hillebrandt too old for the 2026 tournament, the Americans will have to turn to a brand-new group of netminders to backstop their medal hopes. Unfortunately, there isn’t a definitive starter among the team’s new trio of Nicholas Kempf, Caleb Heil, and AJ Reyelts. All three have struggled this season in their respective leagues, which may make their tournament much more difficult than it has been in recent years.

The Americans also have a large cohort of defensive-minded defenders on their preliminary roster. EJ Emery, Asher Barnett, Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, Blake Fiddler, and the returning Adam Kleber all bring size and shutdown skills to the blueline, but more limited offensive abilities. Cole Hutson, Hunter Brzustewicz, Chase Reid, and Luke Osburn are more offensive presences, but apart from Hutson, they are also more unproven on the international stage.

That brings us back to Hensler. He was on the gold-medal-winning team last year, and although he only put up one assist in seven games, that experience will make him one of the Americans’ key players on the blueline, along with Cole Hutson and Adam Kleber. But what makes him stand out above those two is his ability to compliment a variety of players. He could play alongside a physical shutdown defender like Emery and provide some puck movement and help out on the rush, or he could work with Wisconsin teammate Osburn or even Hutson and play a simpler, defensive game.

The Americans have a skilled group on the blueline, but few offer as well-rounded skills as Hensler. That will provide him the opportunity to play up and down the lineup and be used in any situation. A player like that may not end up on the score sheet as much as someone like Hutson, but it might just make him one of the most important players on Team USA in 2026.