3 Things the Blues Must Get Done Before the Halfway Point

As the St. Louis Blues near the halfway mark of the season, they sit outside a playoff spot and must make serious adjustments, adding or removing assets to prepare their team for the future. Here’s a look at what management needs to get done before the New Year.

Binnington and Kyrou Should Be in Trade Talks

Before the quarter mark, goaltender Jordan Binnington was rumored to be a trade target for the Edmonton Oilers, but that was quickly dismissed by hockey insider Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Hockey Headlines. Also, Jordan Kyrou has been mentioned in several trade rumors, but he suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 6 against the Ottawa Senators. However, the Blues should consider trading Binnington and Kyrou or at least find out what teams are offering for them.

Related: Minten and Kastelic Score Twice as Bruins Beat Blues 5-2

Binnington has value as a former Stanley Cup champion and a possible starter for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February. Kyrou, on the other hand, is a top-six forward who can be a 30-goal scorer. Jesse Courville-Lynch spoke to some colleagues here at the THW about a possible trade that would send Kyrou and Binnington to the Montreal Canadiens.

THW Blues writer Andrew Willis told Courville-Lynch that the trade would have to include some high draft picks, say a conditional first-round pick and a second-round pick, while the Blues would also have to take some players from the Canadiens to balance the cap situation, so we’ll go with the players Courville-Lynch suggested in his mock trade: Jake Evans, Samuel Montembeault, and Joshua Roy.

I think this move could work and would benefit both teams. It would help the Canadiens build for the playoffs and allow the Blues to dump Binnington’s $6 million contract for this season and next. The Blues would also be getting rid of Kyrou’s $8.125 million cap hit that runs until the 2031 offseason. It’s a trade both teams could make work by the Olympic Break.

Give Hofer More Starting Minutes

Over the last three seasons, the Blues have put a lot of trust in Binnington, playing him for 50 or more games. He was also the starter for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. This season, he has started 18 games and hasn’t been as strong as expected, with a 7-7-5 record, a 3.29 goals-against average (GAA), a .875 save percentage (SV%), and no shutouts.

Behind the Blues’ goaltending favorite is Joel Hofer, who, despite a record of 4-5-2, has been a decent netminder, with a 3.11 GAA, a .893 SV%, and earned the team’s only two shutouts. It’s surprising the Blues have not yet given Hofer more minutes, as he’s already played two full seasons, including a 16-8-3 record last season and a save percentage above .900 over his last two campaigns.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer defends the net against the Utah Mammoth (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

There is no denying that Binnington should still get priority minutes. But if head coach Jim Montgomery played Hofer a little more, it would ease Binnington’s workload in the midst of a grueling season. It would also help prepare Hofer for the starting role in case management decides to move Binnington.

Blues Must Change Defensive DNA

The Blues’ defense has been an issue dating back to last season’s playoffs. They rank fourth in goals against the league (102 allowed) and, according to MoneyPuck, have the eighth most defensive giveaways (212)—they are in dire need of improvement on the backend.

General manager Doug Armstrong could start by trading defenseman Justin Faulk or Logan Mailloux. Faulk has been reliable and has contributed to the team whenever and wherever needed. He’s a veteran with good knowledge of the game and would be a valuable addition to a contending team that needs defensive help.

As for Mailloux, he hasn’t produced as expected since he arrived in St. Louis via trade for Zachary Bolduc, who finished the 2024-25 season with 19 goals. He was flat even after the Blues sent him down to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Springfield Thunderbirds, and he has only one point with the Blues this season. He’s played only 17 games this season but hasn’t shown any upside that might interest another team. Mailloux needs to be on a team with a stronger defensive system, given that his skating isn’t the best, as the Blues’ two-way system isn’t working for him.

In the end, the Blues, after 31 games and now 12th in the Western Conference, have to figure out which of these three scenarios can help jump-start their second half. Is it going to be trading away their Stanley Cup-winning goaltender and elite winger, starting their backup more often, or selling a veteran or a new addition who hasn’t panned out? Luckily, Armstrong knows how to find the right trades when desperate times like these arise.