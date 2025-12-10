Kahkonen Would Provide the Shakup the Canadiens Need

The Montreal Canadiens are flirting with a top-three position in the Atlantic Division. This is a big jump from their position at the same time last season. Yet, they have struggled recently.

Last season, Montreal had a disastrous start. Then, around Dec. 15, their season turned dramatically, with impressive wins over the league’s top teams. In 2025-26, it seems they have flipped the wrong switch and have become wildly inconsistent from game to game after a solid start, thanks in large part to unpredictable goaltending.

Canadiens’ Defence Not the Issue

It’s not just one game, but sometimes, one game can show us exactly what’s missing. Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is a perfect example. The Lightning lead the Atlantic but were on a four-game losing streak and hadn’t scored in two games.

They were missing top goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and had lost their captain, Victor Hedman, after the first period. The situation was perfect for the Canadiens to show they can take advantage of their opponent. Instead, Tampa Bay was the more determined team, willing themselves out of a funk and trouncing the Canadiens 6-1 and showing them what a killer instinct looks like.

In three games before their matchup with Tampa Bay, Montreal had started to correct their defensive issues, not perfectly, but enough to see improvement and believe they were back on track. Then, poof, a five-goal loss. Is their blue line an issue, too? It can be at times. However, defenders are sometimes blamed for certain plays they shouldn’t be, like last night’s first goal, where Brayden Point is one-on-one with Jayden Struble.

Brayden Point se défait facilement de Jayden Struble avant de déjouer Jakub Dobeš avec un bon tir! 🚨#GoBolts c. #GoHabsGo sur RDS 📺 pic.twitter.com/6fJfBwZrYV — RDS (@RDSca) December 10, 2025

Struble found positioning and forced Point to the outside. Yes, his feet stopped moving; an extra step may have made the difference, but he forced Point to go wide enough that goaltender Jakub Dobes was facing a right-handed shooter on his right side, making it simpler to cut angles. Yet, somehow, he was beaten on the far side, meaning he was too deep into his net. Two errors and it’s a goal, which seems to sum up the team’s issues this season.

Montreal’s expected goals against (xGA) is 62.44, yet they are 28th in the NHL with 105 goals against. That’s 42 goals more than expected. This doesn’t point to the defence; it’s an indictment of their goaltending.

Canadiens Need a Shake Up

In past seasons, fans could point to injuries as the cause of Montreal’s problems, but this season, despite a few major injuries, the team continues to score and see solid performances. Instead, the Habs have the third-worst goals against above expected (GAAx) in the NHL, trailing only the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres. Basically, their goalies aren’t stopping shots that an average goalie would.

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores a goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Dobes ranks 50th in the NHL with a virtual even +0.1 goals saved above expected (GSAx), which meets expectations for his current role as backup. The real issue is Samuel Montembeault’s GSAx of –6.3. His inconsistent performances are essentially dragging the team down. In the NHL, consistency is the key to success, which Calgary Flames prospect Matvei Gridin told RG in a one-on-one interview.

“Consistency is probably the most important thing an NHL coach will look for, and I think if you can find consistency, you’re going to play lots of minutes. I can’t say I’ve really found consistency in my game yet; I play great on some nights, but others are a little tougher,” -Matvei Gridin

This leads to the inevitable need for a shakeup, which is exactly what the Canadiens did with a dramatic call-up immediately following their one-sided loss to the Lightning.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom et Jacob Fowler du Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have recalled Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom and Jacob Fowler from the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 10, 2025

On Tuesday, management called up Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom and goaltender Jacob Fowler from the Laval Rocket. Engstrom’s arrival should provide more mobility on defence, but it is also an indication that another player will sit on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Owen Beck’s call-up points to a need for more speed and two-way responsible play in the bottom six.

Finally, there is Fowler. His save percentage (SV%) of .919 in the American Hockey League (AHL) is far better than Dobes’ (.887) or Montembeault’s (.858), but he has yet to play an NHL game. As long as this is a short call-up to give Fowler a treat for his strong play and not management relying on him to turn the season around, this move could be an effective wake-up call for the rest of the roster. Otherwise, there is the concern that the organization is rushing his development as they did with Cayden Primeau, who struggled with the team and was eventually traded.

A trade is also not the answer. The only players available on the market are more of what they already have. Instead, management should call up Kaapo Kahkonen.

Kaapo Kahkonen, Montreal Canadiens (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Kahkonen was signed in the offseason to add goaltending depth. The 29-year-old has 140 games of NHL experience with a career SV% of .898. While it isn’t ideal, it is better than what we’ve seen from the team’s two starters. Kahkonen brings a competitive and athletic style, something the Canadiens could use.

He is known for his excellent lateral movement, which would help, given the number of cross-ice passes deep in their zone the Canadiens have allowed recently. His veteran composure could also calm the team even after allowing a goal. He handles the puck well and competes for positioning to stop a shot, something the Canadiens saw him do well in the AHL when he led the Charlotte Checkers to a four-game sweep of the Laval Rocket in the 2025 semi-finals.

Playing Kahkonen, with his strong puck-handling skills, would help the team relieve pressure on dump-ins, allowing for the Canadiens’ mobile defence to lead much quicker breakouts and improve their transition game. It would also force opponents to rethink their strategy, at least for now. Finally, it would allow Fowler to return to the AHL to continue his development as the starting goalie without the pressures of playing in Montreal. In the end, the roster needs a psychological and momentum boost by introducing a veteran goaltender who is already in their system.