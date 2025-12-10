Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Blackhawks – 12/10/25

The New York Rangers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (15-12-4) at BLACKHAWKS (12-11-6)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Vincent Trocheck — J.T. Miller
Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Brett Berard
Jonny Brodzinski — Sam Carrick — Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Taylor Raddysh
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
The Rangers held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Shesterkin could start after Quick made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. … Toninato, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Ryan Donato — Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy
Matt Grzelcyk — Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Dominic Toninato
Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand)
Status report:
The Blackhawks assigned defenseman Sam Rinzel and forward Landon Slaggert to Rockford on Monday. … Chicago will dress a conventional lineup of 12 forwards and six defensemen after going 11 and 7 for the majority of its games so far this season.
