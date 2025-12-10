Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Blackhawks – 12/10/25

The New York Rangers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (15-12-4) at BLACKHAWKS (12-11-6)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary — Vincent Trocheck — J.T. Miller

Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Brett Berard

Jonny Brodzinski — Sam Carrick — Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Taylor Raddysh

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Shesterkin could start after Quick made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. … Toninato, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Ryan Donato — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy

Matt Grzelcyk — Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Dominic Toninato

Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand)

Status report:

The Blackhawks assigned defenseman Sam Rinzel and forward Landon Slaggert to Rockford on Monday. … Chicago will dress a conventional lineup of 12 forwards and six defensemen after going 11 and 7 for the majority of its games so far this season.

