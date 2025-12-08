Ducks 53-Shot Effort Leads to 7-1 Win Over Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks squared off in a highly anticipated matchup.

Considering the last time these two teams faced off in Chicago on Nov. 30, where the Blackhawks overcame a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Ducks 5-3, both teams were looking forward to another battle.

The Ducks were coming off a 4-3 shootout win against the Washington Capitals on Dec. 5, while the Blackhawks were coming off a second half of a back-to-back, having lost 6-0 to the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 6.

It was Anaheim who continued their winning ways, taking a 7-1 win.

Game Recap

The Ducks owned the opening frame as they outshot Chicago 17-6. Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom had some saves, but it was defenseman Jacob Trouba who opened the scoring 1-0 for the Ducks after Ilya Mikheyev turned the puck over. Both teams got too many men on the ice penalties, and Frank Nazar also got a hooking penalty towards the end of the period, but both teams came out perfect on their penalty kills.

In the second period, the Ducks continued their dominance, outshooting the Blackhawks 26-7 in the period. Mason McTavish made it 2-0 on a power-play goal from a Connor Murphy high-sticking penalty. Then, Beckett Sennecke made it 3-0. Alex Killorn made it 4-0, and then Leo Carlsson made it 5-0. The Ducks also got another power-play opportunity from a Louis Crevier delay-of-game penalty that carried over into the third period.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a save against the Anaheim Ducks (Corinne Votaw-Imagn Images)

With time still left on the Crevier penalty to start the third period, Leo Carlsson, with his second goal of the night, made it 6-0. The Blackhawks showed some life when Ryan Strome took a hooking penalty. Tyler Bertuzzi scored seconds into the Blackhawks’ power play to make it 6-1. Artyom Levshunov took a high-sticking penalty that the Blackhawks successfully killed off.

To cap off the Ducks’ goal explosion, Frank Vatrano made it 7-1 with less than two minutes left in the game to put more exclamation on the win for Anaheim. Anaheim outshot Chicago 53-20 in a disjointed performance by the Blackhawks.

What’s Next?

The Blackhawks will look to turn the page against the New York Rangers at home on Dec. 10. Meanwhile, the Ducks will embark on a five-game road trip, starting with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 9.