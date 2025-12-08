NHL Morning Recap – December 8, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the eight NHL games that were played on Dec. 7, 2025. Which included the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Philadelphia Flyers in a Sunday matinee. As well as the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks battling it out in the late game.

AVALANCHE 3 at FLYERS 2

Colorado Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 8:28 – Brent Burns (4) from Martin Necas (25), Jack Drury (6)

P1 19:08 – Brock Nelson (10) from Nathan MacKinnon (25), Cale Makar (26)

P2 1:47 – Valeri Nichushkin (7) from Victor Olofsson (12), Devon Toews (9)

Philadelphia Flyers Goal Summary:

P1 2:09 – Sean Couturier (5) from Noah Juulsen (3), Owen Tippett (10)

P2 5:58 – Travis Konecny (7) from Emil Andrae (6), Christian Dvorak (11)

ISLANDERS 4 at PANTHERS 1

New York Islanders Goal Summary

P2 9:03 – Mathew Barzal (9) from Matthew Schaefer (13), Ryan Pulock (14)

Florida Panthers Goal Summary

P1 12:14 – Uvis Balinskis (1) from Mackie Samoskevich (11), A.J. Greer (6)

P2 7:05 – Carter Verhaeghe (8) from Jeff Petry (6)

P3 13:57 – Seth Jones (5) from Anton Lundell (15), Sam Reinhart (12)

P3 17:06 – Reinhart (15) from Gustav Forsling (13) – Empty Net

SHARKS 4 at HURRICANES 1

San Jose Sharks Goal Summary

P1 0:33 – Collin Graf (5) from Macklin Celebrini (27), Will Smith (16)

P2 7:54 – John Klingberg (4) from Celebrini (28), Philipp Kurashev (9)

P2 15:14 – Alexander Wennberg (6) from William Eklund (11), Klingberg (5)

P3 18:40 – Celebrini (15) from Wennberg (9) – Empty Net

Carolina Hurricanes Goal Summary

P1 13:18 – Jordan Staal (8) from Shayne Gostisbehere (18), Andrei Svechnikov (8)

PENGUINS 2 at STARS 3 – SO

Pittsburgh Penguins Goal Summary

P1 18:18 – Connor Dewar (6) from Blake Lizotte (2), Noel Acciari (4)

P2 5:56 – Tommy Novak (4) from Kris Letang (11), Sidney Crosby (12)

Dallas Stars Goal Summary

P2 1:27 – Jamie Benn (4) from Roope Hintz (17), Jason Robertson (20)

P3 18:11 – Miro Heiskanen (6) from Wyatt Johnston (18), Mikko Rantanen (26)

Shootout Summary:

COL: Rantanen – Winner

BLUES 4 at CANADIENS 3

St. Louis Blues Goal Summary

P1 8:57 – Brayden Schenn (5) from Cam Fowler (11), Dylan Holloway (8)

P2 0:26 – Holloway (8) from Schenn (7), Colton Parayko (9)

P2 1:05 – Pavel Buchnevich (5) from Robert Thomas (14), Justin Faulk (8)

P3 10:24 – Schenn (6) from Holloway (9), Mathieu Joseph (6)

Montreal Canadiens Goal Summary

P1 12:20 – Lane Hutson (5) from Zack Bolduc (7), Jared Davidson (1)

P1 19:03 – Cole Caufield (16) from Nick Suzuki (24), Noah Dobson (14)

P3 16:15 – Dobson (4) from Mike Matheson (12), Ivan Demidov (16)

BLUE JACKETS 0 at CAPITALS 2

Washington Capitals Goal Summary

P2 0:50 – Jakob Chychrun (11) from Tom Wilson (15), Anthony Beauvillier (5)

P3 18:34 – Aliaksei Protas (10) from Martin Fehervary (8) – Empty Net

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3 at RANGERS 2 – OT

Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary

P1 0:36 – Brett Howden (5) from Mitch Marner (22), Mark Stone (15)

P3 19:08 – Tomas Hertl (13) from Stone (16), Jack Eichel (24)

OT 4:52 – Eichel (12) from Shea Theodore (14), Howden (4)

New York Rangers Goal Summary

P2 9:08 – Mika Zibanejad (11) from Alexis Lafreniere (10), Matthew Robertson (2)

P2 13:01 – Lafreniere (7) from Zibanejad (13), Artemi Panarin (22)

BLACKHAWKS 1 at DUCKS 7

Chicago Blackhawks Goal Summary

P3 1:40 – Tyler Bertuzzi (15) from Connor Bedard (22), Artyom Levshunov (13)

Anaheim Ducks Goal Summary

P1 10:16 – Jacob Trouba (5) unassisted

P2 6:40 – Mason McTavish (7) from Beckett Sennecke (15), Cutter Gauthier (16)

P2 9:26 – Sennecke (9) from Gauthier (17), Radko Gudas (5)

P2 16:09 – Alex Killorn (2) from Ryan Strome (3), Pavel Mintyukov (5)

P2 17:23 – Leo Carlsson (15) from Chris Kreider (7), Troy Terry (23)

P3 0:15 – Carlsson (16) from Kreider (8), Jackson LaCombe (13)

P3 18:08 – Frank Vatrano (3) from Olen Zellweger (7), Strome (4)