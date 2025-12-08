Stars Spoil Jarry’s Incredible Night in 3-2 Shootout Win Over Penguins

The Dallas Stars (20-5-5) stole a wild one at American Airlines Center, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-7-6) 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday night.

Jamie Benn and Miro Heiskanen scored for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen scored the lone goal in the shootout. Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

Connor Dewar and Tommy Novak scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry made 21 saves.

Game Recap

Dewar opened the scoring at 18:18 with a one-timer in the slot that slid through the five-hole of Oettinger.

Benn tied the game 87 seconds into the second period with a one-timer of his own, from the same spot as Dewar’s goal, off a pass from Hintz near the goal line.

The Penguins regained their one-goal lead at 5:56 on a tip-in from Novak off a Kris Letang point-shot.

Jason Robertson Dallas Stars Ryan Graves Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh Penguins
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson calls for the puck in front of Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Ryan Graves and Matt Dumba and goaltender Tristan Jarry (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Jarry was the star of the show in the third period, helping the Penguins hold on to the one-goal lead. He could only hold on for so long, as Heiskanen tied the game at 18:11 with a slap shot from the point.

After both goaltenders dominated overtime, it was Rantanen who won the game for the Stars in the shootout.

The Penguins outshot the Stars 29-23 and went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Stars went 0-for-1.

Up Next

The Penguins are back in action on Tuesday when they host the Anaheim Ducks. The Stars have a few days off before heading to Minnesota on Thursday to take on the Wild.

