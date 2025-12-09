NHL Rumors: Blues and Oilers Injuries, The Skinner Hug, Canucks and Flyers Trade

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the St. Louis Blues got an injury update on Jordan Kyrou, while the Edmonton Oilers learned that Jake Walman’s injury is taking longer to recover from than expected. Stuart Skinner explained the long hug with Calvin Pickard that sent the Internet into overtime. Finally, the Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers did have trade discussions. Who was involved and what was the reaction?

Blues head coach Jim Montgomery offered an update on the status of forward Jordan Kyrou. After getting an MRI, he noted: “Not a specific return date. We know it’s at least a week, and we’re labeling it week-to-week because we don’t know how quickly it will heal. (MRI) is what we thought it would be. We’re happy with the result, considering it could’ve been longer.”

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers shared that Jake Walman’s injury is taking longer than expected. His expected return has been pushed back a couple of times, and now, “Won’t be this week and unlikely for next week. It’s going to be a while.” Jason Gregor posted, “My understanding is Walman has a deep bone bruise from blocking a shot and it is taking longer to heal than originally expected.”

As for Kasperi Kapanen and Jack Roslovic, their returns are pegged for around Christmas.

Skinner and Pickard Poking Fun at Trade Rumors

When asked on Tuesday morning ahead of the Oilers’ optional game-day skate, Stuart Skinner commented on the long hug he gave Calvin Pickard after the win over the Seattle Kraken. Pickard won the game, but allowed a goal with 4.5 seconds left. Skinner gave him about a six-second hug, which sent the Internet into overdrive, assuming that it might have been their final game together. That’s when the Tristan Jarry trade buzz began.

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner makes a save against the New York Rangers (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Skinner said he’s got no social media, so he didn’t even know about the trade talks and was told after that game about the speculation by Pickard. The next time they embraced, it was just to poke fun at the narrative and the first hug was because he felt bad for Pickard that the goals went in. And, in general, the two guys are big fans of each other. “We just love each other.” He added, “I just gave him an embrace because he was talking about our embrace in the game before. It was just something funny that we kinda wanted to do. “Seeing the stat line… it was going really well until the last two seconds. I felt really bad for him.”

Sherwood for Tippett Trade Talk?

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman said the Vancouver Canucks did have conversations with the Philadelphia Flyers about Owen Tippett and the potential trade return was Kiefer Sherwood. However, it is believed the Flyers want to hang on to Tippett and aren’t ready to trade him, especially not for a pending UFA.

The trade rumors may have bothered Tippett, and Friedman thinks they’re trying to tell the winger that it’s not their doing.

This would be an interesting trade for both teams, as the Flyers would be getting someone they’d have to re-sign, and the Canucks would be getting someone locked into a long-term deal. Tippett has six years still left on his current contract.

The focus of most of the trade chatter in Vancouver still surrounds Quinn Hughes. The Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, Flyers and even the New York Rangers have all been loosely linked by different sources and publications.