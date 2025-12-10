Maple Leafs’ McMann Suspended 1 Game for High-Sticking

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann has been suspended one game for high-sticking, the NHL announced on Tuesday night. McMann was given a match penalty on the play, which automatically triggered the league to look into it.

The penalty occurred when he and Oliver Bjorkstrand engaged in a shoving match. McMann took a cross-check up high and countered with a high-stick to the head and neck area of Bjorkstrand. The entire altercation was started when Tampa Bay Lightning forward Gage Goncalve threw a knee-on-knee hit on Maple Leafs’ defensemen Dakota Mermis.

McMann Suspended for 1 Game

Now that the ruling has come out, McMann will have to hit against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Which isn’t ideal considering that he and his line mates, Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua have been a huge part in the Maple Leafs turning around their season. But, now Toronto will need to give that spot to someone else for the game.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

McMann has eight goals and six assists for 14 points in 29 games. He was one of three other Maple Leafs players to play in every game this season.

This could be another chance for forward Nicolas Robertson to slot into the lineup and see if he can make an impact. He has been fairly good in games that he has played after being scratched.