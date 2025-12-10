Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Flames – 12/10/25

by

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RED WINGS (16-11-3) at FLAMES (12-15-4)

8:30 p.m. ET; SN, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk
Elmer Soderblom — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson
Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Status report

The Red Wings, who held an optional morning skate Wednesday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Gibson will make his third straight start; he last started three consecutive games Nov. 9-15.

Latest for THW:

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed)

Status report

Brzustewicz will make his season debut after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday; he’ll replace Pachal, a defenseman.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner