Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Flames – 12/10/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (16-11-3) at FLAMES (12-15-4)
8:30 p.m. ET; SN, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk
Elmer Soderblom — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Travis Hamonic
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)
Status report
The Red Wings, who held an optional morning skate Wednesday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Gibson will make his third straight start; he last started three consecutive games Nov. 9-15.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed)
Status report
Brzustewicz will make his season debut after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday; he’ll replace Pachal, a defenseman.
