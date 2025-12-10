NHL Analyst Provides Surprising Update on Maple Leafs’ Chris Tanev

The Toronto Maple Leafs have the absolute worst luck with injuries this season. Not only have they struggled with the majority of their lineup being injured at some point or another in the season, there is now a sense that defenceman Chris Tanev could be out for the rest of the season with the potential of him returning before the playoffs, if he is lucky and things go well.

According to NHL analyst Nick Kypreos, he provided an update on the defenceman. He wrote in his latest blog that the Maple Leafs are expected to get some clarity on Tanev this week and it may not be as good of news as they had hoped.

Kypreos reported that Tanev could require surgery to ensure that he is going to come back healthy. He also mentioned that this situation is being compared to Jake Muzzin‘s and we all know how that ended.

Tanev’s Injury Could be Worse than Expected

In Kypreos’ report, he stated that there is a fear that another hit could be devastating for him. He related it back to Muzzin and the risk of permanent paralysis from his cervical spine injury if he were to take another big hit.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Here is what Kypreos reported:

“At this point, Tanev and the team are considering whether or not he will have some sort of structural surgery that will help him return and a decision on that will be made this week. If he does lean towards having surgery, the hope would be for him to return well before the end of the regular season. The anticipation on which direction Tanev goes has many people reminded of Jake Muzzin, another hard-nosed Leafs defenceman who took an awkward hit in October 2022 that ended his season even though he skated off the ice on his own. The following summer in 2023, Muzzin needed to run through the possible scenarios between surgery or no surgery and the risks of temporary and permanent damage he might have to deal with after his career was over if he continued to play. He ended up never returning to NHL action. The biggest concern for Tanev is if he takes another hit similar to the one he received on Nov. 1 that knocked him out of the lineup. What are the risks of him further exacerbating the symptoms he’s had since? The hope is that any potential surgery would help alleviate that risk.”

If there is a thought that Tanev’s injury could be similar to Muzzin’s, even if it isn’t directly the same injury, the fear that he could wind up like Muzzin makes it safe to say the Maple Leafs are going to be as cautious as they can. Tanev is far too important to the team’s blue line to have him risk an injury that would put an end to his career. So, if what Kypreos is reporting is true, it seems like those surrounding the Maple Leafs’ organization are genuinely worried about the injury that he sustained nearly six weeks ago.

It seems like Leafs Nation could find out as early as this week if there is going to be a surgery planned or not. But regardless, now that this report is out and circulating around the internet, it will have fans of the team fearful of losing Tanev for good.

Hockey aside, the hope is that Tanev can get the help that he needs so he can spend his life after hockey with his kids and family. So if this is a similar situation to what had happened to Muzzin, you can expect both the player and the organization to be as patient and cautious as possible. And rightfully so.