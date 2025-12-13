Projected Lineups for Predators vs Avalanche – 12/13/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (12-14-4) at AVALANCHE (22-2-7)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTVD, ALT
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost
Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Adam Wilsby — Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Jost will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … Nashville traded defenseman Spencer Stastney to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday for a third-round pick in trhe 2027 NHL Draft.
Latest for THW:
- Grading the Oilers’ Tristan Jarry & Spencer Stastney Trades
- Oilers Acquire Tristan Jarry & Spencer Stastney In Multiple Trades
- NHL Morning Recap – December 12, 2025
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Victor Olofsson — Ross Colton — Gavin Brindley
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Kiviranta will play after leaving in the first period of a 6-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday because of an eye issue.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 6-2 Win Over the Panthers
- NHL Morning Recap – December 12, 2025
- Avalanche Tame the Panthers in a 6-2 Rout