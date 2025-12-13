Projected Lineups for Predators vs Avalanche – 12/13/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (12-14-4) at AVALANCHE (22-2-7)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTVD, ALT

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost

Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Adam Wilsby — Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Jost will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … Nashville traded defenseman Spencer Stastney to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday for a third-round pick in trhe 2027 NHL Draft.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson — Ross Colton — Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Kiviranta will play after leaving in the first period of a 6-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday because of an eye issue.

