Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Blackhawks – 12/13/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane

Elmer Soderblom — Nate Danielson — Marco Kasper

James van Riemsdyk — J.T. Compher — Michael Rasmussen

Albert Johansson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Erik Gustafsson — Travis Hamonic

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Simon Edvinsson

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Lardis — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Ryan Donato — Dominic Toninato

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk — Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. … Bedard, a forward, sustained an upper-body injury late in the game and will not play. “He’s undergoing further evaluation, so we’ll know more in the next couple of days,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. Lardis, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday, and is expected to make his NHL debut.

