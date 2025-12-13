Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Blackhawks – 12/13/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (17-12-3) at BLACKHAWKS (13-12-6)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
Elmer Soderblom — Nate Danielson — Marco Kasper
James van Riemsdyk — J.T. Compher — Michael Rasmussen
Albert Johansson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Erik Gustafsson — Travis Hamonic
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Simon Edvinsson
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Lardis — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Ryan Donato — Dominic Toninato
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk — Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. … Bedard, a forward, sustained an upper-body injury late in the game and will not play. “He’s undergoing further evaluation, so we’ll know more in the next couple of days,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. Lardis, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday, and is expected to make his NHL debut.
