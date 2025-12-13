Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Stars – 12/13/25

by

The Florida Panthers take on the Dallas Stars tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (15-13-2) at STARS (21-6-5)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Evan Rodrigues — Mackie Samoskevich
Jesper Boqvist — Jack Studnicka — Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Jeff Petry — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Luke Kunin

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report

The Panthers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Jamie Benn
Justin Hryckowian — Matt Duchene — Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Alex Petrovic
Kyle Capobianco — Ilya Lybushkin

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Nathan Bastian

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (illness), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

Erne is day to day, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said; the forward took part in Dallas’ morning skate Saturday for the first time since being injured Nov. 11.

