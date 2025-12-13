Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Rangers – 12/13/25

by

The Montreal Canadiens take on the New York Rangers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (16-11-3) at RANGERS (15-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNE, CITY, TVAS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zack Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Alexandre Texier
Owen Beck — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Arber Xhekaj — Lane Hutson
Adam Engstrom — Alexandre Carrier

Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Jared Davidson, Jayden Struble, Sam Montembeault

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not practice Friday and held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Fowler will make his second straight start after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; he made 36 saves in his NHL debut, a 4-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguing on Thursday. … Evans and Xhekaj, each a healthy scratches for a 4-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, will enter the lineup for Davidson, a forward, and Struble, a defenseman.

Latest for THW:

Rangers projected lineup

Conor Sheary — Vincent Trocheck — J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Brett Berard — Noah Laba — Will Cuylle
Taylor Raddysh — Sam Carrick — Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Matthew Robertson

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Scott Morrow, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

Rempe skated Saturday and was a full participant at practice Friday, but the forward will not play.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner