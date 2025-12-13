Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Jets – 12/13/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (18-9-4) at JETS (14-15-1)

7 p.m. ET; SNW, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Bogdan Trineyev

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano

Injured: Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Trineyev will make his NHL debut; Milano will come out. … Ovechkin, Carlson, and Fehervary each did not skate Friday for maintenance, but each is expected to play. … Lindgren (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and could start. He has missed the past three games. … Garin Bjorklund, a goalie, was loaned to Hershey of the American Hockey League.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron — Jonathan Toews — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Adam Lowry — Cole Koepke

Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Domenic DiVincentiis

Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion, illness), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)

Status report

Hellebuyck practiced Friday and is day to day, according to Jets coach Scott Arniel; the goalie had knee surgery Nov. 22 with an initial recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks. … Fleury has been cleared to play, but is not expected to be in the lineup, Arniel said; the defenseman has missed 14 games due to illness and a concussion.

