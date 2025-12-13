Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Jets – 12/13/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (18-9-4) at JETS (14-15-1)
7 p.m. ET; SNW, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Bogdan Trineyev
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano
Injured: Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Trineyev will make his NHL debut; Milano will come out. … Ovechkin, Carlson, and Fehervary each did not skate Friday for maintenance, but each is expected to play. … Lindgren (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and could start. He has missed the past three games. … Garin Bjorklund, a goalie, was loaned to Hershey of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 12, 2025
- Bussi Makes History as the Hurricanes Defeat the Capitals 3-2 in a Shootout
- Washington Capitals Injury Updates: Leonard, Lindgren, and Carlson
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron — Jonathan Toews — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Adam Lowry — Cole Koepke
Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Domenic DiVincentiis
Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion, illness), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)
Status report
Hellebuyck practiced Friday and is day to day, according to Jets coach Scott Arniel; the goalie had knee surgery Nov. 22 with an initial recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks. … Fleury has been cleared to play, but is not expected to be in the lineup, Arniel said; the defenseman has missed 14 games due to illness and a concussion.
Latest for THW:
- Jonathan Toews’ Return Has Become a Costly Miscalculation for the Winnipeg Jets
- Comrie’s Tenure As Jets Starter Has Been Disastrous
- NHL Morning Recap – December 12, 2025