Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets – 12/13/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (15-6-9) at BLUE JACKETS (13-12-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braeden Bowman
Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Dylan Coghlan, Reilly Smith
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)
Status report
Saad enters the lineup in place of Smith, a forward. … Hart is expected to make his third start in four games; Schmid made 17 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Dimitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Isac Lundestrom
Miles Wood — Charlie Coyle — Cole Sillinger
Kent Johnson — Brendan Gaunce — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, but changes were made on the forward lines and defense pairs; Coyle will center Wood and Sillinger, and Voronkov and Jenner swapped lines, as did Johnson and Chinakhov; Mateychuk moved from the second pair to the first, replacing Provorov. … Olivier skated Saturday morning; the forward will miss his ninth straight game but said he is in the early stages of a return to play.
