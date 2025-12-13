Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets – 12/13/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braeden Bowman

Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Dylan Coghlan, Reilly Smith

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)

Status report

Saad enters the lineup in place of Smith, a forward. … Hart is expected to make his third start in four games; Schmid made 17 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Dimitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Isac Lundestrom

Miles Wood — Charlie Coyle — Cole Sillinger

Kent Johnson — Brendan Gaunce — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, but changes were made on the forward lines and defense pairs; Coyle will center Wood and Sillinger, and Voronkov and Jenner swapped lines, as did Johnson and Chinakhov; Mateychuk moved from the second pair to the first, replacing Provorov. … Olivier skated Saturday morning; the forward will miss his ninth straight game but said he is in the early stages of a return to play.

