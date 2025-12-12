Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Jenner, Olivier & More

The Columbus Blue Jackets got a major boost to their lineup on Thursday night in advance of their game against the Ottawa Senators. Their captain was back.

Boone Jenner, who missed 14 games due to an upper-body injury, resumed his normal role of bringing everyone on the Blue Jackets into the fight. He assumed a role on the second line with Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson. Jenner provided a goal and an assist in their 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

It goes without saying what Jenner means to the Blue Jackets’ locker room. His presence was missed. It was especially missed at the net front. That element seemed to crop up of late given their recent trouble scoring goals.

To begin this week’s edition of Blue Jackets News & Rumors, we consider a question. What is the status of potential contract negotiations? And to take it a step further, does this injury affect anything?

Jenner Negotiations on Hold

In case you missed this from a few weeks ago, GM Don Waddell was asked about the status of both Jenner and Adam Fantilli’s contract negotiations. The answer was the same in both cases.

Negotiations are expected to pick up during the Olympic break.

That makes sense given the NHL will have an extended pause while the games in Milan are played. It also affords the Blue Jackets more time to evaluate the situation.

Given that Jenner is coming off an injury, that makes a lot of sense. There’s one important factor that’s going to decide how this goes ultimately.

There is no question Jenner wants to be a Blue Jacket. There is also no question Waddell would like to bring Jenner back.

Boone Jenner is back after missing 14 games due to an upper-body injury. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

What adds another layer to this discussion is the fact that teams would love to add someone like Jenner for their playoff push. As of this writing, the Blue Jackets are still in the race. With just under three months until the trade deadline, there is ample time to evaluate how the market develops.

The question now is what is the sweet spot. What would it take for Waddell to consider moving Jenner? And then can he and the team find common ground on a new deal?

This stretch of games could go a long way in determining how this is going to go. The desire is for both sides to make a deal. But circumstances including game performance and offers from other teams could sway this.

For now, the Blue Jackets are thrilled to have their captain back for an important stretch of games.

Olivier Talks to High School Students

It’s always a special time of the year when the Blue Jackets host high school hockey players from throughout central Ohio. Before the game Thursday night, 37 local hockey teams were invited to Nationwide Arena for the night.

The McConnell Education Foundation annually awards grants to hockey teams in order to help grow the game in several key areas which include learning sportsmanship, teamwork and responsibility outside the rink. A total of $134,000 in grants was handed out on Thursday night. In 28 years, over $2 million has been invested from the Foundation to strengthen Central Ohio hockey.

The night began with Blue Jackets’ player Mathieu Olivier and radio voice Bob McElligott talking about the importance of this continued growth and investment. It ended with the teams taking in the game. One varsity captain from each team was recognized on ice during the pregame ceremony.

Olivier spoke to the Hockey Writers about the night and what it meant to him. He is currently out of the Blue Jackets lineup as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury.

“The programs around town and how I see all the local guys that are making it in the NHL, it shows the impact that we’ve had around town and how people have rallied around the game of hockey,” Olivier said. “It’s exciting because I see big things for this team coming up. If the success I see happening happens, I can’t even imagine the boom it’ll have. So it’s really fun to see.”

Olivier hopes that today’s younger players cherish the opportunities they have while in school. He admitted seeing a little bit of himself in the students today.

“I remember being that age and being in those shoes. It’s a special time. I look back at the old days very fondly. I made some friends that are lifetime friends. That’s what I remember the most about all this is having fun playing hockey and pursuing my dream but also making lifelong connections. That was a big part of it.”

Mathieu Olivier spoke to high school hockey players on Thursday night. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s this continued commitment by the Blue Jackets and the McConnell Foundation that give today’s students the best opportunity possible to make their dreams come true. Perhaps the next Sean Kuraly or Kiefer Sherwood was in the crowd taking in the night. Thanks to another $134,000 in grants to 37 schools, the hockey community only gets stronger in Central Ohio.

Side Dishes