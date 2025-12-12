Kraken’s Jared McCann Out 3 Weeks with a Lower-Body Injury

On Friday, Dec. 12, the Seattle Kraken announced forward Jared McCann will be out for the next three weeks with a lower-body injury.

McCann suffered the injury late in the third period against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. He was tripped up by Anton Forsberg’s pads and went down hard. He skated off the ice under his own power, but he had to be helped down the tunnel for evaluation.

This is the second time this season that McCann has missed time. He was injured early in the campaign and missed just under a month of action before returning on Nov. 26. This season, he has only played 11 games, with eight points via five goals and three assists.

The Kraken are now missing two key members of their top six. Today marks exactly two weeks since the team announced Jaden Schwartz would be out for six weeks with a lower-body injury. If the timeline is correct, McCann should be back a week before Schwartz returns.

Without two of the Kraken’s best point producers, the rest of the team will need to pick up the slack, something they have struggled with throughout the season. The Kraken just broke a six-game losing streak, and it will be hard to build momentum without two key players.

Seattle will visit the Utah Mammoth later tonight at the Delta Center before returning home to host to the struggling Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.