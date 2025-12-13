Jonathan Toews’ Return Has Become a Costly Miscalculation for the Winnipeg Jets

When the Winnipeg Jets signed Jonathan Toews last summer, it felt like a rare win-win, except maybe for the budget. It hit all the right notes: emotional, local, symbolic. Winnipeg was bringing home a hometown hero, a three-time Stanley Cup champ, the ex-captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, and a respected leader.

For a team that’s often had issues with its image and leadership, Toews seemed like the ideal fix. He was supposed to steady the second line, guide the younger guys, and bring a winning attitude to the locker room. No one expected him to be a superstar again, but he was supposed to still be good.

Now, 30 games into the season, that hope is gone. What was supposed to be a great story has turned into a stark reminder that good vibes don’t win games. The Jets didn’t just get Toews’ fit wrong — they were wrong about whether he could still play at this level.

A Story That Looked Perfect on Paper

At the time, signing Toews made sense. Yeah, he’d been out for two whole seasons due to an illness, but everyone said his return to the NHL would be chill, focusing on his health and taking things slow. Winnipeg wasn’t just hoping to fix him up; they thought they were getting a solid centre who could still play smart, all-around hockey.

For ages, the Jets had been trying to find a good second-line centre. Toews was supposed to be the answer without having to trade anyone or give up future players. The plan was to put him behind Mark Scheifele, protect his playing time, give him some decent wingers, and let his smarts and experience handle the rest.

But the reality? It’s been a shock.

The Results Are Impossible to Ignore

The Jets have already racked up 15 regulation losses after just 30 games. They didn’t hit that many losses until late January last year. Toews has had some long stretches without scoring, like a 14-game slump. He’s been scoreless in 22 games total and, unfortunately, he’s leading the team in plus/minus, but in a bad way, with a minus-13.

Jonathan Toews, Winnipeg Jets (Terrence Lee-Imagn Images)

This isn’t just a little slump or a fluke. It suggests he’s having a tough time keeping up in today’s NHL.

A lot of nights, Toews seems to disappear on the ice. When he does get noticed, it’s often because he’s too slow, late getting back on defence, or can’t recover after a turnover. He’s still smart on the ice, but he’s lost his speed and can’t execute like he used to.

The NHL in 2025 is super competitive. Teams play faster, pressure hard, and pounce on any hesitation. Toews’ weaknesses are becoming obvious in ways they weren’t before.

Leadership Can’t Replace Production

People who like Toews will quickly say he’s a leader, acts like a pro, and has worth in the locker room — and that’s true. The Jets’ owners, managers, and coaches always say good things about his attitude and wanting to teach younger players.

But just being a leader isn’t enough to be on the team — especially to actually play. At some point, what he does on the ice has to be almost as good as what he does off the ice.

But it’s not right now.

The Jets aren’t rebuilding, so they can’t wait around. They’re a team that might make the playoffs but are trying to stay important in a West that’s getting harder and harder. Each spot on the team is important. Every minute counts. Having a player who can’t make plays, score, or defend well when it’s five-on-five hurts the team’s chances of winning.

The Speed Problem Is Real

Being away from the NHL for two whole seasons is a long time, especially when you’re over 35. If you also have ongoing health problems, there’s really no room for mistakes. Toews might still understand the game really well, but his body can’t keep up anymore.

The Jets play slower when he’s out there. Getting out of their zone takes longer. Their forechecks aren’t as aggressive. Instead of predicting what will happen on defence, they just react. These small problems add up during a game, and it’s obvious when you look at the standings.

Opportunity Cost Matters

The worst thing about the Toews situation isn’t just how he’s playing, but what it’s costing the Jets in other areas.

Every time Toews is on the ice, it’s a chance lost for a younger, quicker player. A guy like Parker Ford could really use those NHL games to get better. Instead, the Jets are giving a veteran priority, even though we know how good he can be at best.

This isn’t about disrespecting what Toews has done. It’s about being real about the team and what it needs to win.

The Jets can’t let feelings get in the way if they want to make the playoffs.

“Game 83” Doesn’t Matter If You Don’t Get There

A standard argument for Toews is that he really shines in the playoffs — that his experience is super valuable when it matters most. But that falls apart when you think about it.

You gotta make the playoffs first!

Right now, Toews isn’t helping the Jets get there. In fact, he might be making it harder because the lineup isn’t as fast, consistent, or able to score. Counting on some possible playoff bump while losing games now is risky, especially when the team is already struggling to stay in the race.

A Tough but Necessary Conclusion

Toews’ return to hockey is a feel-good story, no doubt. His fight through those health issues is super admirable, and what he’s done in his career speaks for itself.

But feel-good stories don’t win games.

It’s pretty obvious now that signing Toews hasn’t panned out for the Jets. It’s not about effort or leadership; the game has just moved on. The time off, the lost speed, and what his body’s been through have been too much to come back from.

So, Winnipeg has a tough call to make. They need to decide if sticking with a nice story is worth hurting their chances of winning. If they want to win and get to the playoffs, they have to make some tough choices, even when it involves a local favourite.

Trying the Toews thing was worth a shot.

But it’s time to admit it hasn’t worked out.