Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Kraken – 12/14/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (13-14-4) at KRAKEN (12-11-6)
8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, MSG-B, SN360
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan
Noah Ostlund — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Tyson Kozak — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins
Owen Power — Jacob Bryson
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Zach Metsa, Trevor Kuntar
Injured: Colten Ellis (concussion), Justin Danforth (lower body), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Jiri Kulich (ear), Michael Kesselring (lower body)
Status report
Buffalo did not hold a morning skate. … Norris and Tuch are possible to play, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said, after practicing Saturday. They have missed two games and one game, respectively, with an illness.
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau
Jani Nyman — Shane Wright — Kaapo Kakko
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak — Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Jacob Melanson
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Jared McCann (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body)
Status report
Melanson, a forward, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday, replacing McCann, who was placed on injured reserve. … Catton skated separately from the Kraken in a red non-contact jersey. The forward injured his hand in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 6.
