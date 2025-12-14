Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Kraken – 12/14/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (13-14-4) at KRAKEN (12-11-6)

8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, MSG-B, SN360

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan

Noah Ostlund — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Tyson Kozak — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins

Owen Power — Jacob Bryson

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Trevor Kuntar

Injured: Colten Ellis (concussion), Justin Danforth (lower body), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Jiri Kulich (ear), Michael Kesselring (lower body)

Status report

Buffalo did not hold a morning skate. … Norris and Tuch are possible to play, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said, after practicing Saturday. They have missed two games and one game, respectively, with an illness.

Latest for THW:

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau

Jani Nyman — Shane Wright — Kaapo Kakko

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak — Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Jacob Melanson

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Jared McCann (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body)

Status report

Melanson, a forward, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday, replacing McCann, who was placed on injured reserve. … Catton skated separately from the Kraken in a red non-contact jersey. The forward injured his hand in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 6.

Latest for THW: