Kraken Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – McCann, Marchment and More

The Seattle Kraken enter mid-December at a critical juncture. After snapping a punishing six-game losing streak with an overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings, they immediately stumbled again in a loss to the Utah Mammoth. They are currently looking to find consistency under general manager Jason Botterill and head coach Lane Lambert.

Here are the three biggest storylines impacting the team this week:

Jared McCann Out with Injury

The most significant blow to the lineup is the loss of top forward Jared McCann, who is sidelined for approximately three weeks with a lower-body injury sustained against the Kings. As the team’s primary offensive driver, his absence leaves a massive hole in the top six.

Mason Marchment’s Promotion

In McCann’s absence, Mason Marchment could be critical to the offense. This is a “sink or swim” week for him; he scored twice against the Mammoth.

Special Teams Crisis

The Kraken’s penalty kill currently ranks last in the NHL. This liability cost them the recent game against Utah, where they allowed a crucial third-period goal while shorthanded. Fixing this unit is the immediate priority for Lambert’s coaching staff if they hope to climb back into playoff contention.

Kraken Schedule Dec. 15 – 21

Date Time (PST) Opponent Location Broadcast Tue, Dec 16 7:00 PM vs. Colorado Avalanche Climate Pledge Arena TNT, truTV, HBO Thu, Dec 18 6:00 PM @ Calgary Flames Scotiabank Saddledome ESPN+, KHN, KONG Sat, Dec 20 7:00 PM @ San Jose Sharks SAP Center ESPN+, KHN, KONG

