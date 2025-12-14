Blues Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Injuries, Goaltending, Wild Card and More

Here are the biggest storylines for the St. Louis Blues and their schedule for the upcoming week of Dec. 15–21, 2025.

The Blues are currently navigating a turbulent stretch of their season defined by significant roster holes and questions in the crease.

The Injury Crisis

The most critical storyline is the depleted forward group. Top-line winger Jordan Kyrou was recently placed on injured reserve (week-to-week) with a lower-body injury. He joins a crowded medical tent that includes rookie Jimmy Snuggerud (out ~6 weeks post-wrist surgery), Nathan Walker (out ~8 weeks), and Nick Bjugstad (upper-body). This has severely tested the team’s scoring depth.

Goaltending Controversy & Trade Rumors

The “Binnington vs. Hofer” debate is heating up. While Jordan Binnington remains the starter, his consistency has been questioned recently (highlighted by the recent 7-2 loss to the Nashville Predators). Backup Joel Hofer has pushed for more playing time with strong performances, including a 41-save effort against the Ottawa Senators earlier this month. Consequently, trade rumors involving Binnington moving to goalie-needy teams like the Montreal Canadiens have resurfaced.

The Wild Card Chase

Despite the setbacks, the Blues remain on the bubble of the Western Conference playoff picture. They are hovering around .500 (12-14-7 record) and are desperate for points to stay within striking distance of the Wild Card spots.

Bedard Injury Incident

A major league-wide story involves the Blues directly. In their recent 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks (Dec. 12), star Connor Bedard left with an injury following a hit by Blues captain Brayden Schenn. While the hit was part of a faceoff play, the aftermath has drawn significant media attention to the physical nature of the Blues’ game.

Blues Schedule Dec. 15 – 21

Date Time (CT) Opponent Location Context Mon, Dec 15 7:00 PM Nashville Predators Enterprise Center A crucial divisional rematch just days after the Predators blew out the Blues 7-2. Wed, Dec 17 7:00 PM Winnipeg Jets Enterprise Center A test against a Central Division rival known for strong goaltending and defense. Thu, Dec 18 7:00 PM New York Rangers Enterprise Center The second half of a back-to-back against a streaking Eastern Conference team. Sat, Dec 20 5:00 PM Florida Panthers Amerant Bank Arena The week ends with a difficult road game against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.