3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 5-3 Loss to the Mammoth

On Friday, Dec. 12, the Seattle Kraken took on the Utah Mammoth for their first matchup of the 2025-26 season. The Kraken opened the scoring first in the second, but the Mammoth managed to answer back with two goals in the same frame.

The third period saw a similar fate: the Kraken scored early in the third period to tie the game, but the Mammoth scored three unanswered in the second half of the final frame. The Kraken managed to score a late goal in the final minute, but it was not enough. The Mammoth took the victory 5-3.

Marchment Opened Scoring in Both Periods

Mason Marchment recorded his first multi-goal game with the Kraken. After a scoreless first, he opened the scoring just three minutes into the second period. Frederick Gaudreau passed the puck to him in the neutral zone. From there, Marchment skated into the Kraken’s zone, dodging Mammoth players trying to defend him. As he deked them out, he got up to the net and ripped a shot into the top corner.

Seven minutes into the third, the Kraken gained control of the puck in Utah’s zone. Marchment gained control, and he began making his way to the Kraken’s zone again. He had to stop for a second as the front of the net was too crowded, and he sent a pass to Brandon Montour at the blue line. He passed it to his line partner, Ryan Lindgren, who was to the left of him. From there, he sent the puck back to Marchment at the faceoff dot. With a slap shot, he scored the Kraken’s second goal to tie the game.

Mason Marchment, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Marchment has been in the rumor mill quite a bit after Elliotte Friedman stated in his latest 32 Written Thoughts that there’s a chance he could be moved once Jaden Schwartz returns from injury. Scoring two goals in a single game could prove to the Kraken management team that they need him on the offensive side of things. On the other hand, they could determine that this has increased his trade value to try their hands at getting a better offensive player.

Regardless, Marchment was the Kraken’s star in this game. If it weren’t for him, this game would have been a blowout.

Meyers Scored His First as a Kraken

With just seconds left on the clock, Ben Meyers scored his first goal as a Kraken, ensuring it wasn’t just the Marchment show. Tye Kartye gained control of the puck after Ryan Winterton flung it into the Kraken’s zone. He skated up with Meyers and sent a pass to him. He sent his shot past Karel Vejmelka for the Kraken’s third goal of the night.

Unfortunately, it was clear the Kraken had already lost this game, so there wasn’t much fanfare. However, Meyers’ first goal showed he doesn’t quit. He continued to keep the game alive despite Seattle being down three goals.

Meyers was called up from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate team, when the team announced Berkly Catton was placed on injured reserve (IR). This was Meyers’ 19th Kraken game, but his first to score a goal. He has played in 86 total NHL games, and this was his seventh goal throughout his NHL career.

Grubauer Held His Own

Although one would see the score and immediately think Philipp Grubauer had a bad game, two of the five goals scored by the Mammoth were after he was pulled from the net. With two empty-net goals, Grubauer only allowed three in this game, the same amount as Vejmelka.

Grubauer recorded a save percentage (SV%) of .900 in this game. He saved 27 of the 30 shots the Mammoth took on him. Of course, people will be quick to blame Grubauer for the fact that the Kraken lost. At the end of the day, he made some really good saves and gave the Kraken a fighting chance throughout the game. Unfortunately, it was the offensive power that was lacking.

Kraken Head Back Home

The Kraken will return to Seattle after this one-off road trip and host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, Dec. 14.

The season series between the Mammoth and the Kraken will continue in Utah on Jan. 17 for their second of three games this season.