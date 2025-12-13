Mammoth Pull Away From Kraken Late in 3rd for 5-3 Victory

On Friday night, the Utah Mammoth hosted the Seattle Kraken at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

A matchup of two teams struggling for consistency, with the Mammoth entering play as losers in three straight and in seven of their last nine, while the Kraken took the ice after losing six of their previous seven games.

Game Recap

It was a quiet start to the night, with Philipp Grubauer for the Kraken and Karel Vejmelka for the Mammoth combining to stop all 20 shots they faced in the first period.

The Kraken finally opened the scoring just over three minutes into the second period, on Mason Marchment’s third of the season, when he split the Mammoth’s defensemen and went in all alone to beat Vejmelka backhand on the breakaway.

Nearly five minutes later, Nick Schmaltz evened the score back up for the Mammoth after forcing a turnover at the point in the defensive zone, which allowed him to streak down the ice for a breakaway goal of his own, his 12th of the season.

They then grabbed their first lead of the game, with Kailer Yamamoto scoring his fourth of the season, five minutes after their goal, which tied the game, and just over three minutes past the halfway mark of the game. The goal came on a rebound with tons of traffic in front; it was initially called off for goaltender interference, but was overturned upon review.

This was the final goal of the second period, and the Mammoth carried this 2-1 lead into the second break. However, Marchment scored his second goal of the game nearly eight minutes into the final period to even up the game.

Shortly after, Schmaltz found Dylan Guenther for a one-timer from the left faceoff circle. His 14th of the season gave the Mammoth a 3-2 lead with seven minutes left to play.

J.J. Peterka then iced the game for the Mammoth with an empty netter with two minutes left in the game. Lawson Crouse added another with the net empty with just over a minute left in the game.

All too late, the Kraken responded with Tye Kartye feeding Ben Meyers a one-timer on the doorstep for his first goal of the season. This goal closed a 5-3 victory in favor of the Mammoth, who avoided getting swept on their homestand.

This game closed out a three-game homestand for the Mammoth. They will head out on the road and be back in action Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings, while the Kraken head home and play the Buffalo Sabres that same night.