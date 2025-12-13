NHL Morning Recap – December 13, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the two NHL games that were played on Dec. 12, 2025. Which included the St. Louis Blues taking on the Chicago Blackhawks. As well as the Utah Mammoth and Seattle Kraken battling it out in the late game.

BLACKHAWKS 2 at BLUES 3

Blues Score Early and Beat Blackhawks in Central Division Showdown

Blackhawks Scoring Summary

P1 15:50 – Wyatt Kaiser (2) from Andre Burakovsky (13), Connor Bedard (24)

P3 14:08 – Burakovsky (8) from Bedard (25)

Blues Scoring Summary

P1 3:41 – Logan Mailloux (1) from Robert Thomas (15), Jake Neighbours (6)

P1 11:48 – Matt Luff (1) from Robby Fabbri (2), Colton Parayko (10)

P2 8:57 – Justin Faulk (7) from Tyler Tucker (4), Thomas (16)

KRAKEN 3 at MAMMOTH 5

Mammoth Pull Away From Kraken Late in 3rd for 5-3 Victory

Kraken Scoring Summary

P2 3:35 – Mason Marchment (3) from Frederick Gaudreau (3), Chandler Stephenson (11)

P3 7:50 – Marchment (4) from Ryan Lindgren (4), Brandon Montour (10)

P3 19:17 – Ben Meyers (1) from Tye Kartye (4), Ryan Winterton (3)

Utah Scoring Summary

P2 8:09 – Nick Schmaltz (12) unassisted

P2 13:24 – Kailer Yamamoto (4) from Liam O’Brien (1), Kevin Stenlund (5)

P3 12:55 – Dylan Guenther (14) from Schmaltz (16), Mikhail Sergachev (17)

P3 17:49 – JJ Peterka (13) from Stenlund (6)

P3 18:58 – Lawson Crouse (8) from Schmaltz (17), Stenlund (7)