Canadiens Goaltending Competition Improved With Fowler’s Arrival

The Montreal Canadiens made a massive move after a devastating loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. They recalled three players from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL): Adam Engstrom, Owen Beck and goaltender Jacob Fowler. With the Habs’ goaltending situation not getting any better, some fans may think this is a desperation move, but it’s really not that deep. There could be many reasons for the call-up of Fowler, but desperation isn’t one of them.

Canadiens Need to Improve Goaltending

It’s no secret that the goaltending tandem of Sam Montembeault and Jakub Dobes has been struggling. The team was off to a hot start, especially with Dobes’ hot play to start the season. Montembeault has struggled since day one and hasn’t really gotten into a groove. This has forced Dobes to play a lot more than expected. Although he has played much better, he has been very inconsistent and has struggled at times. After going 6-2-2 in his first ten starts, Dobes looked primed to challenge for the Calder Trophy for rookie of the year. In his last seven games, however, he is 4-3-0 and has been pulled twice.

Montreal Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler (32) heads to the net in warm-ups as he is set to make his debut. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Montembeault, the team’s anointed starter at the start of the season, has been struggling and hasn’t found consistency, with a save percentage (SV%) of just .857. Head coach Martin St. Louis says he has confidence that Montembeault will get his game back, but Dobes has been starting more lately. With the goaltending having issues making saves, the team needs a shake-up or at least up the competition to elevate everyone’s game. This could be one reason Fowler has been called up to provide that extra competition for Montembeault and Dobes.

Canadiens Need Extra Pieces, and a Trade Could Be Soon

Fowler’s call-up could signal that a goaltender is on the move or part of a package for the Canadiens to find the top-six forward they have been looking for. The Habs have been involved in many rumours lately, including those involving the St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, and Vancouver Canucks. Montembeault is a free agent after the 2026-27 season, and Dobes is a restricted free agent at the same time. With Fowler’s emergence, one of these goaltenders is expendable. Dobes and Fowler have always been rumoured as the future tandem in Montreal, and with Montembeault struggling, it could happen sooner rather than later.

Related: Canadiens Don’t Need to Rush to Address Issues, Including Goaltending

With the Canucks trading away star defenceman Quinn Hughes, it seems like Vancouver is open for business. The Canadiens are looking for a second-line centre, and Elias Pettersson could be the answer, but he would cost a significant amount. The Habs could throw in Dobes as a top prospect and go with Fowler and Montembeault for the rest of the season if Fowler can adjust to the NHL style of play. Montembeault or Dobes could also be involved in a trade with the Blues for Jordan Kyrou or Ryan O’Reilly, or Steve Stamkos from the Predators.

Canadiens Fowler Is the Future, But Shouldn’t Be Rushed

Although Fowler is the future, there is no need to rush him; he had a great start, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2. He became the third Canadiens goaltender to win his first career start against the Penguins, joining Ken Dryden, Patrick Roy and Carey Price. The Canadiens are in a tight race in the Atlantic Division with only a few points separating them from first place to out of the playoffs. They want to make the playoffs, but are still a rebuilding team with numerous injuries. Rushing Fowler to squeak into a playoff spot would be a waste of development.

There are several reasons Fowler was called up: a pending trade involving a goalie, to see how Fowler stands up to NHL talent, and to put pressure on the current goaltending tandem to improve. I don’t see the Habs going with a three-man rotation as they did a couple of seasons ago, but I do see them evaluating their NHL talent and going with the hot hands. If that means moving on from Montembeault or Dobes, then that’s what the team needs to do to improve.